Who Won the Super Bowl Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe?

9 Feb 2018, 10:41 UTC ·
by
In the week before Super Bowl LII, Mercedes-AMG made public their idea of making customers completely ignore commercials being aired during the event by all other automakers. Called the Last Fan Standing, the challenge required people to keep their eyes and fingers on a smartphone screen, and not on the TV.
4 photos
Initially, the game was supposed to be played by as many people as possible. It required players to use their fingers to follow a virtual Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe as it races through the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the venue where the 2019 Super Bowl was held. The last person to be touching the car would win.

The prize: not a car per se, as wrongfully advertised, but "the value of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Coupe with a manufacturer's suggested retail price ("MSRP") of $63,140 to purchase a Mercedes-Benz vehicle."

The challenge proved to be a complete failure. Aside from the misleading prize announced by the company, which prompted threats of a class action lawsuit from users, the game in itself did not work as promised due to technical issues.

So, in essence, nobody touched the screen for hours to win the value of the car. What they did was look at the screen for an equal amount of time, waiting for the game to start. It did not, due to the technical issued cited by Mercedes-AMG.

In order not to infuriate users further, the company decided to turn what should have been a new gaming experience into the old-fashioned sweepstake. All those who have registered for the game had an equal chance of winning or not winning the money.

Earlier this week, Mercedes-AMG announced the winner on the official page of the game.

“Congratulations, Joshua D. You're the proud new owner of a Mercedes-AMG C 43. Thanks to all of our participating fans.”
