autoevolution
 

Steven Tyler Races Back in Time to Be 25YO Self in Kia Stinger GT Super Bowl Ad

1 Feb 2018, 12:40 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
While we've talked about the attention-deserving Kia Stinger GT on multiple occasions, we weren't aware of the fact that the thing can turn into a time machine. However, if you check out Kia's new Super Bowl ad, you'll see Steven Tyler taking the twin-turbo V6 contraption for a spin back in time.
6 photos
Steven Tyler Joins Emerson Fittipaldi in Kia Stinger GT Super Bowl AdSteven Tyler Joins Emerson Fittipaldi in Kia Stinger GT Super Bowl AdSteven Tyler Joins Emerson Fittipaldi in Kia Stinger GT Super Bowl AdSteven Tyler Joins Emerson Fittipaldi in Kia Stinger GT Super Bowl AdSteven Tyler Joins Emerson Fittipaldi in Kia Stinger GT Super Bowl Ad
With the familiar tunes of Aerosmith's "Dream On" playing backward, the Rock and Roll legend pull a DeLorean, traveling back to the time when he was a 25YO shining star.

With his racing attire on, Tyler meets a pro racer on an abandoned banked oval, with the latter being none other than two-time Formula One and Indianapolis 500 champion Emerson Fittipaldi.But wait, there's more
Back in the 70s, rock songs used backmasking, a technique to hide secret messages. Well, Tyler included a message of his own in this spot and you'll need to check out the reverse version of the clip (the video on the right) to descipher this.

Find the hidden message, throw it online via Twitter and Kia promises to give you an "awesome surprise and delight".

By the way, the spot, which comes from the David&Goliath agency, follows another all-out one that saw the Kia Forte being thrown at a Lamborghini Aventador - here's the ad, in case you missed it.

One of the biggest challenges was authentically re-creating the 25-year-old version of Steven. We had to get that absolutely right. Fortunately, thanks to the amazing artists at The Mill, we were able to get the glowing approval of Steven, his daughter, friends and a handful of rockers who know him best," David Angelo, the said agency's founder, explained.

Perhaps other carmakers tring to conquer the US market should take the South Korean company's efforts as an example and we're not just talking advertising here.

Kia Stinger GT Kia cool Super Bowl steven tyler Emerson Fittipaldi
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Who's Your Number One? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
KIA models:
KIA ForteKIA Forte CompactKIA Niro Plug-In HybridKIA Niro Plug-In Hybrid Small SUVKIA Picanto X-LineKIA Picanto X-Line MiniKIA SorentoKIA Sorento CrossoverKIA Forte 5 DoorKIA Forte 5 Door CompactAll KIA models  