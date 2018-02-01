Steven Tyler Races Back in Time to Be 25YO Self in Kia Stinger GT Super Bowl Ad

While we've talked about the attention-deserving Kia Stinger GT
on multiple occasions, we weren't aware of the fact that the thing can turn into a time machine. However, if you check out Kia's new Super Bowl ad, you'll see Steven Tyler taking the twin-turbo V6 contraption for a spin back in time.
With the familiar tunes of Aerosmith's "Dream On" playing backward, the Rock and Roll legend pull a DeLorean, traveling back to the time when he was a 25YO shining star.
With his racing attire on, Tyler meets a pro racer on an abandoned banked oval, with the latter being none other than two-time Formula One and Indianapolis 500 champion Emerson Fittipaldi.But wait, there's more
Back in the 70s, rock songs used backmasking, a technique to hide secret messages. Well, Tyler included a message of his own in this spot and you'll need to check out the reverse version of the clip (the video on the right) to descipher this.
Find the hidden message, throw it online via Twitter and Kia
promises to give you an "awesome surprise and delight".
By the way, the spot, which comes from the David&Goliath agency, follows another all-out one that saw the Kia Forte being thrown at a Lamborghini Aventador - here's the ad
, in case you missed it.
“One of the biggest challenges was authentically re-creating the 25-year-old version of Steven. We had to get that absolutely right. Fortunately, thanks to the amazing artists at The Mill, we were able to get the glowing approval of Steven, his daughter, friends and a handful of rockers who know him best,
" David Angelo, the said agency's founder, explained.
Perhaps other carmakers tring to conquer the US market should take the South Korean company's efforts as an example and we're not just talking advertising here.