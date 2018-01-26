2018 Kia Rio vs. Honda Fit: Your Next $20,000 Subcompact Hatchbacks?

Honda is competing hard with the Korean automakers over pretty much every segment. That includes the sub-$20,000 part of the market, where we find the refreshed Fit and all-new Kia Niro.

While at first glance the two cars in this review look very similar, they couldn't be more different. Should you care? If you're into large SUVs or even compact sedans, we can point you towards other comparisons. However, spending less and getting more is charming in its own way. The Honda Fit is the first to be examined. For 2018, the model features a refresh that includes new bumpers and trim. However, the big difference is Honda Sensing, a suite of safety systems that weren't available until now and contains lane-keep assist and front collision warning.The Fit offers a lot of space for the money. The trunk is big, and so is the cabin area, at least for this class. Its powertrain, consisting of a 1.5-liter and a, is great for getting more miles to the gallon. However, there's nothing exciting in the looks or driving departments.By contrast, the Kia Rio is a looker. It's got a nice stance with cleverly accentuated shoulders and fresh-looking headlights. Despite costing only $800 more, the Korean car humiliates its Honda rival with alloy wheels and a leather steering wheel. It looks and feels almost German, thanks to Peter Schreyer and his team.The infotainment systems aren't night and day, but the one in the Kia has better graphics and connectivity. The 1.6-liter engine paired with a normal 6-speed automatic isn't fast, but it's slightly more enjoyable to drive than the Fit. The downside is you lose money at the pump, as it does four fewer miles to every gallon. However, we'd be willing to live with that, since the Rio is quieter and has a suspension that rewards keen driving.