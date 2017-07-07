autoevolution

New 2017 Honda Grace Hybrid Sedan Revealed in Japan, Gets Official Body Kit

7 Jul 2017, 13:28 UTC ·
by
Only about a week after launching revisions for the Fit, Honda Japan did the same for its sedan brother. The 2017 Grace now features more distinctive styling and an array of technologies.
The Grace falls somewhere between the B- and C-segment, just like the Fit. It's got a 2.6-meter wheelbase and measures 4,440mm from bumper to bumper. Averaging 1.2 tons, this sedan is available with a choice of two engines, both of which received efficiency refinements for 2017.

The simple setup is a 1.5-liter making 110 PS and 134 Nm of torque. It's only available with a CVT gearbox in the base LX trim level.

Every other model uses the same hybrid setup as the Fit, combining a 1.5-liter, an electric motor and Honda's controversial 7-speed DCT. Thanks to a few revisions, it's now said to achieve 34.8 km/L on the combined Japanese driving cycle, equivalent to 2.87 l/100km or 82 mpg. It's also available with both 2WD and 4WD.

Revisions also include the addition of a Honda Sensing system with auto emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and lane departure warning. It uses a camera at the top of the windshield and a new millimeter wave radar system installed under the Honda logo.

LED headlights are new and the come ready-equipped with a simple high beam assist. Both the front and the rear bumpers have been changed to a sportier, more sophisticated design. The body kit features plenty of aero elements, but it's not the kind of car you fling at corners.

In the interior, seat fabrics are revised on all grades. The nav system equipped on some models is compatible with AppleCarPlay, while leatherette is available in both black and ivory. The official photos depict a new color called Brilliant Sports Blue.

If you don't like the standard look, Honda has also introduced a Modulo in-house-developed body kit for the Grace. The parts are sold separately or as a kit and include a chin spoiler, side skirts, trunk spoiler, 16-inch wheels, sports suspension, fake metal for the exterior and custom lighting elements.
