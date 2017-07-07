New 2017 Honda Grace Hybrid Sedan Revealed in Japan, Gets Official Body Kit

Only about a week after launching revisions for the Fit, Honda Japan did the same for its sedan brother. The 2017 Grace now features more distinctive styling and an array of technologies.

26 photos



The simple setup is a 1.5-liter making 110 PS and 134 Nm of torque. It's only available with a CVT gearbox in the base LX trim level.



Every other model uses the same hybrid setup as the Fit, combining a 1.5-liter, an electric motor and Honda's 4WD .



Revisions also include the addition of a Honda Sensing system with auto emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and lane departure warning. It uses a camera at the top of the windshield and a new millimeter wave radar system installed under the Honda logo.



LED headlights are new and the come ready-equipped with a simple high beam assist. Both the front and the rear bumpers have been changed to a sportier, more sophisticated design. The body kit features plenty of aero elements, but it's not the kind of car you fling at corners.



In the interior, seat fabrics are revised on all grades. The nav system equipped on some models is compatible with AppleCarPlay, while leatherette is available in both black and ivory. The official photos depict a new color called Brilliant Sports Blue.



