Honda Fit Becomes “More Youthful And Emotional” For 2018

On the first impression, the exterior appears lower and wider than before. That’s because the front and rear fascias have been redesigned to look sportier. Therefore, Honda describes the updated Fit as being “more youthful and emotional,”
but that’s not all there is to the little hatchback.
The changes brought to the exterior translate to an overall length increased by 1.4 inches. The aerodynamic body kit, which is exclusive to the Sport trim level, adds 0.4 inches. Color options abound thanks to the addition of two new finishes: Orange Fury and Helios Yellow.
Offered in LX, EX, EX-L, and Sport trim levels, it’s the latter that serves as a newity for the Fit. Standard features for all variants include auto on-off headlights, LED taillights, rearview camera
, tailgate spoiler, Bluetooth connectivity, and a center storage console with an integrated armrest. From the EX above, the automaker further offers Honda Sensing (includes Collision Mitigation System and Road Departure Mitigation) as standard.
As far as the cabin is concerned, Honda
redesigned the driver’s meter with a large analog speedometer and a digital tachometer. Honda Sensing-equipped vehicles benefit from a 4.2-inch TFT driver information interface that offers selectable information such as turn-by-turn sat nav.
The LX and Sport and the only models coming from the get-go with a manual transmission, whereas the EX and EX-L are CVT
-only affairs. The Sport is slotted between the LX and EX, and as the name implies, it’s defined by the go-faster looks. It’s not exactly sporty, though, for the only engine available is a 1.5-liter four-cylinder i-VTEC with 130 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 114 pound-feet of get-up-and-go available at 4,600 rpm.
CVT
-equipped models fare worse in the performance department: 128 horsepower and 113 pound-feet. The most economical variant of them all is the entry-level LX with the continuously variable transmission, which is EPA-rated 33 mpg city, 40 mpg highway, and 36 mpg combined.