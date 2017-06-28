autoevolution

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q Hits Nurburgring, Will Steal Porsche's SUV Lap Record

28 Jun 2017, 17:06 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Alfa Romeo is currently in the midst of a Nurburgring assault, with the Italian automaker having brought multiple Stelvio Quadrifoglio prototypes to the Green Hell.
6 photos
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q Hits NurburgringAlfa Romeo Stelvio Q Hits NurburgringAlfa Romeo Stelvio Q Hits NurburgringAlfa Romeo Stelvio Q Hits NurburgringAlfa Romeo Stelvio Q Hits Nurburgring
The goal of the effort is no less than that SUV lap record, as Alfa Romeo announced back in November last year, when the 510 hp incarnation of the crossover came to the world.

Oh, and since we're talking about Alfa Romeo here, don't expect the test drivers involved in the matter to be set back by the capricious Ring weather.

For one thing, when the infamous German track was hit by the rain, the drivers took advantage of the situation by sliding the hell out of the SUV.

Judging by the relentless assault on the Nurburgring production car record, it's amazing how peaceful things are in the SUV arena. To be more precise, we haven't heard of any new effort on the matter ever since Porsche introduced the Cayenne Turbo S back in January 2015.

The Zuffenhausen crossover managed to lap the Nordschleife in 7:59.74, beating the previous holder of the record, namely the Range Rover SVR, by a whopping 14 seconds.

Interestingly, the SUV Nurburgring record marks the second contemporary battle between Alfa Romeo and Porsche. As for the first, this has to do with the Panamera Turbo losing the sedan crown to the 8-speed automatic incarnation of the Alfa Romeo Giulia Q, which, by the way, shares its platform (up to a point) and its powertrain with the Stelvio Q.

The four-door record is now in Alfa's hands, but that's only because the new Panamera range topper, namely the monstrous 680 hp Turbo S E-Hybrid, hasn't delivered a Ring time yet.

And once the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio inevitably hits its target, all we have to do is wait for the introduction of the almost-baked, third-generation Porsche Cayenne to see the new Turbo S E-Hybrid bringing the accolade back to Germany.

alfa romeo stelvio q alfa romeo stelvio quadrifoglio Alfa Romeo nurburgring 2017 Nurburgring SUV
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017