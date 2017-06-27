autoevolution

370 HP Megane RS Chases McLaren 12C on Nurburgring, Everything Else Gets Passed

Why would you lap the Nurburgring with your passenger side window slightly open? Well, if the question is aimed at the Renault Megane RS in the piece of footage below, the answer has to do with the manic hatchback possibly lacking air conditioning.
In fact, the AC is just one of the many features that have probably been removed from the car, all with the aim of turning it into a budget Ring monster.

The treatment seems to have paid out, as the demonstrated by the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which shows the Renault successfully chasing a McLaren 12C on the infamous German track.

In their frenzy, the two machines pretty much pass every other vehicle on the track, only slowing down during the initial side of their run, whey they were forced to do so by a crash.

To get an idea of the extreme setup on this Renault Megane RS, we'll mention the thing tips the scales at 1,300 kg, while its 2.0-liter mill has been pushed all the way to 370 horses.

Among the mods that make the car a track athlete, we find a three-way adjustable suspension supplied by KW, as well as Dunlop Direzza rubber.

Actually, this Megane, together with its driver, deliver the kind of mix that has determined us to come up with the Ring Wolf label.

And yes, you can use this clip to understand just how generous the potential of the outgoing Renault Megane RS platform are - we can't help but mention the upcoming Megane RS while we're at it.

P.S.: Those of you who have checked out the screenshots and might be wondering why the rollcage is there will certainly get their answer by noticing just how aggressive this hot hatch is thrown into the corners.

