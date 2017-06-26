Bugatti Chiron Flies on Nurburgring, Testing New Tires for 280 MPH Upgrade?

Last time we talked about a Bugatti Chiron flying on the Nurburgring, the hypercar was manhandled
by none other than company CEO Wolfgang Durheimer, who wasn't shy when it came to making use of the hypercar's 1,500 hp might.
Nevertheless, even if Durheimer had switched circuits, taking the Veyron successor to the VW Group's Ehra-Lessien test track (read: straight line Mecca), the executive still couldn't have fully dipped into the potential of the W16 monster.
And that's because, as we recently discussed
, the Chiron is electronically limited to 261 mph (420 km/h). So far, no tire has been able to allow Molsheim engineers to take things higher, which might change one's perception of the otherwise exceptional Michelin rubber fitted to the Bug.
Fortunately, the tire producer is currently working on a new tire that will manage the loads developed at higher speeds, with the idea being to allow the Chiron to go past the 280 mph (450 km/h) border.
The market introduction of the upgrade is reportedly set for next year, when Bugatti will set an official top speed for the quad-turbo animal. In fact, the Chiron should be able to go even faster, but it seems like not even the new tires will be able to cope with the forces developed at 300 mph (482 km/h).
Given this rubber-related background, we're expecting the Chiron that recently set wheel on the Nurburgring to be testing the new tires. While you can check out the Chiron doing its thing on the Green Hell in the piece of footage below, those who have seen the hypercar up close report that we're dealing with a test car that packs bucket seats and the kind of less sophisticated headlights we had seen on prototypes before the customer deliveries kicked off.
Speaking of maximum velocity, Hennessey has promised to introduce its all-new Venom F5
hypercar by the end of the year, hinting that this could go all the way to 300 mph. So while the philosophies behind the two machines might be different, they will end up competing.