2018 Porsche Cayenne Spied, Confirmed to Spawn 680 HP Turbo S E-Hybrid Super-SUV

29 Mar 2017, 12:52 UTC ·
A 680 hp Cayenne super-hybrid - now here's a perspective that would've been extremely difficult to imagine one and a half decade ago when Zuffenhausen shocked purists with its first SUV.
Well, here we are, talking about the Turbo S E-Hybrid badge that recently made its debut on the second-gen Panamera being on its way to the 2018 Cayenne.

Back at the Geneva Motor Show, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume told Australia's Motoring that the Cayenne will follow the Panamera down the hybrid range-topper route, which involves a mix between a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 and an electric motor.

The head honcho didn't include the exact output in his chat, but, with the Panamera S E-Hybrid delivering 680 hp, it's obvious that the German automaker has serious chances of bringing the title of the world's fastest SUV (let's not get into the fastest/quickest analysis) to the third-generation Cayenne's trophy cabinet.

Let's keep in mind that the W12-animated Bentley Bentayga, which is on its way of receiving an even more muscular Speed version, as well as the upcoming Lamborghini Urus and the 3.3s Tesla Model X (0-60 mph time) are also aiming for the velocity accolade.

Of course, the uber-SUV isn't expected to debut until next year, while the "standard" versions of the new Cayenne are set to land by the end of the year, coming as 2018 models.

Regardless of its powertrain, the MLB Evo platform of the newcomer means the Cayenne will be significnatly lighter and stiffer. As far as coziness is concerned, we'll remind you that Porsche boosted the comfort level of the current Cayenne with the mid-cycle facelift with the help of small steps such as softer seats. Well, the third generation of the SUV will bring a serious boost in this area, along with the obvious handling benefits introduced by the new platform.

The piece of footage below allows you to see the 2018 Porsche Cayenne prototypes doing their thing in the snow. And yes, a hybrid configuration does seem to be present, at least if we judge by the right-hand "fuel door" - the Cayenne's actual fuel door actually sits on the left, with the S E-Hybrid packing a charging port on the right.

As with the Panamera, the new Cayenne will offer two gas-electric plug-in models, with the E-Hybrid catering to the needs of those who favor efficiency over performance.

Oh, and let's not forget about the upcoming Porsche Cayenne Coupe, which has been spied on multiple occasions.

