Honda S660 Copies Civic Type R Triple Exhaust in Rowen Tuning

Some say that the outward appearance of a car is not what matters. But having a triple set of exhaust tips, like a Ferrari 458, is one heck of a way to start a conversation.

5 photos



Well, that's just in the case of our tuning here because the stock S660 has a single rectangular muffler. In case the name didn't give you enough of a hint, this baby sportscar has an engine that's a third of the size of the one in the Civic Type R. It's also restricted in power to 64 HP due to certain Japanese laws.



Also, a maximum torque of 104 Nm is delivered at 2,600 rpm. These resources are sent to the rear axle through either a 6-speed manual transmission or via a CVT gearbox that simulates seven forward speeds.



Rowen usually makes exhaust systems for much more serious cars, like Ferraris. But the S660 is hugely popular in Japan. Thier system feeds off two downpipes that come down behind the bumper then form tiny mufflers and then split to form that third exhaust tip. It's one of the oddest setups we've seen. And because the car is only about 3.5 meters long, there isn't that much room to install new parts.



This isn't the first tiny car with three exhausts we've seen. The



Oddly, Rowen didn't make a body kit. Maybe they will or maybe they won't. But if you want one, there's the



