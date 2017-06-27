autoevolution

Honda S660 Copies Civic Type R Triple Exhaust in Rowen Tuning

Some say that the outward appearance of a car is not what matters. But having a triple set of exhaust tips, like a Ferrari 458, is one heck of a way to start a conversation.
Is this overkill? Yes, but then most performance cars today have exhaust systems that are fake in some way. And while a Golf R has four tips for its four-cylinder turbo engine, the Honda S660 has three tips on its three-cylinder turbo'd mill. So at least the maths adds up.

Well, that's just in the case of our tuning here because the stock S660 has a single rectangular muffler. In case the name didn't give you enough of a hint, this baby sportscar has an engine that's a third of the size of the one in the Civic Type R. It's also restricted in power to 64 HP due to certain Japanese laws.

Also, a maximum torque of 104 Nm is delivered at 2,600 rpm. These resources are sent to the rear axle through either a 6-speed manual transmission or via a CVT gearbox that simulates seven forward speeds.

Rowen usually makes exhaust systems for much more serious cars, like Ferraris. But the S660 is hugely popular in Japan. Thier system feeds off two downpipes that come down behind the bumper then form tiny mufflers and then split to form that third exhaust tip. It's one of the oddest setups we've seen. And because the car is only about 3.5 meters long, there isn't that much room to install new parts.

This isn't the first tiny car with three exhausts we've seen. The Brabus Ultimate 125 also has it. But that packs a 0.9-liter engine with 109 HP.

Oddly, Rowen didn't make a body kit. Maybe they will or maybe they won't. But if you want one, there's the Liberty Walk widebody S660 revealed only last month.

