Sales-Hit Honda Fit returns in 2018 with Facelift and sub $20K Price Point

There’s only one engine available for the



Contrary to President Donald Trump’s aggressive push for vehicles manufactured within the United States of America, the redesigned Fit sees the light of day at the Japanese automaker’s plant in Celaya, Mexico. Despite the origin of the Fit, it should be noted that more than 95 percent of all $16,190 excluding the $875 destination charge is the entryway to Fit ownership, and as expected from a Honda, even the base trim level is equipped nicely for a vehicle in this segment. In total, there are seven variants to choose from, as follows: LX, LX with Honda Sensing, Sport, Sport with Honda Sensing, EX, EX-L, and EX-L with Navi. The latter is, as expected, the daddy of them all, and the MSRP shows it too: $21,520.Offering the segment’s best combination of passenger space, fuel efficiency, and affordability, the 2018 Fit isn’t just more stylish than the pre-facelift. Arguably the biggest upgrade to the subcompact hatchback is the availability of Honda Sensing, a suite of advanced assistive features that comes standard on EX and above trim levels. Adaptive Cruise Control and Collision Mitigation Braking System with Forward Collision Warning are just a few of the safety credentials included on the menu.Also new is a 7.0-inch infotainment screen, which is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring. The system, dubbed Display Audio, is included on the Sport, EX, and EX-L. The Sport, for its part, is the best-looking Fit of the range.There’s only one engine available for the Fit , and that’s an i-VTEC displacing 1.5 liters. Rated at 130 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque, the plant can be matched to a six-speed manual (LX, Sport, EX) or a continuously variable transmission (all trims levels for except the LX).Contrary to President Donald Trump’s aggressive push for vehicles manufactured within the United States of America, the redesigned Fit sees the light of day at the Japanese automaker’s plant in Celaya, Mexico. Despite the origin of the Fit, it should be noted that more than 95 percent of all Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the U.S. are made in North America.