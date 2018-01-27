autoevolution
 

Kia’s “Feel Something Again” Super Bowl Ad Stars F1 Icon Emerson Fittipaldi

27 Jan 2018, 8:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It’s that time of the year again! Lots of automakers are teasing their Super Bowl ads in anticipation of the big game, and Kia appears to go all out this time around. For the most watched sporting event in the U.S., the peeps at Kia convinced F1 legend Emerson Fittipaldi to do the talking.
26 photos
2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)
For the younger readers among us, Emerson is a semi-retired racing driver who at the age of 71 is still going strong. After all, he’s the first Brazilian to snatch the Drivers’ Championship title in Formula 1. The season that cemented Fittipaldi’s status unfolded in 1972, the year he became the youngest world champ in the uppermost formula of single-seater racing.

Emerson’s help came in the form of the magnificent Lotus 72 powered by the Ford-Cosworth DFV engine. Two years later in 1974, Emerson finished first in the ranking once more, but this time with the McLaren M23. Being such an important figure in the F1 narrative, the Brazilian was chosen by Kia for the 2018 Super Bowl ad for his sporting background.

The teaser for the commercial features Fittipaldi and two examples of the Stinger GT2, which is the range-topping trim level in the sporting sedan’s lineup. Leaning over on the silver-painted car and looking at the red Stinger in front of him, Emerson nods his head as if he’s giving his stamp of approval. Then the credits roll in, reading “Feel Something Again” as if this is an ad for a dating app.

Jokes aside, the meaning of the tagline couldn’t be more obvious in relation to the all-new Stinger. Here’s a quote from Gregory Guillaume, chief designer of Kia Motors Europe, from the liftback sedan’s premiere: “The Stinger has nothing to do with being the first to arrive at the destination - this car is all about the journey. It's about passion."

“Feel Something Again” marks the 9th straight year of Kia’s involvement with the Super Bowl. The South Korean automaker is one of almost 50 companies to have paid a combined $419 million to run ads during the big game of 2017, which is a small price to pay for putting the brand in front of 113-plus million viewers.

Super Bowl Emerson Fittipaldi Kia Stinger commercial Kia US
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Who's Your Number One? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
KIA models:
KIA ForteKIA Forte CompactKIA Niro Plug-In HybridKIA Niro Plug-In Hybrid Small SUVKIA Picanto X-LineKIA Picanto X-Line MiniKIA SorentoKIA Sorento CrossoverKIA Forte 5 DoorKIA Forte 5 Door CompactAll KIA models  