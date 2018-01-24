autoevolution
 

2018 Kia Rio GT-Line Looks Like a Pocket-sized Hot Hatchback, But Isn't One

While it may look like a hot hatchback, the Rio GT-Line is far from the like of the Fiesta ST because of what hides under the hood. In this case, Kia offers the 1.0-liter T-GDI three-cylinder turbo and a six-speed manual.
With 118 horsepower and 171 Nm (126 pound-feet) of torque sent to the 17-inch wheels, it’s far off from hot, but adequate for a subcompact hatchback with the looks to thrill. Customers who think the 1.0 T-GDI is too much to handle or too expensive can downgrade to the 1.25- and 1.4-liter engines. But come on, why would you do that?

Backed by the South Korean automaker’s 7-year/100,000-mile warranty, the Rio GT-Line will go on sale in Europe towards the end of the first quarter of 2018. The split-level boot floor enables a cargo capacity of 325 liters with the rear seats in place, which isn’t bad at all for a car this size.

“The new GT-Line specification enhances the car’s desirability and will help grow Rio sales in 2018 and beyond, thanks to its range of comfort and safety features, superb versatility, and confident, sporty styling,” declared Michael Cole, the chief operating officer of Kia Motors Europe.

Available exclusive with five doors, the Rio GT-Line will add Kia’s 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission in the third quarter of the year. Aluminum pedals, bi-projection headlights with cornering function, and six airbags come as standard. The 7.0-inch infotainment system is an optional extra, coming with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring for complete smartphone integration. Unless your mobile device runs Windows Mobile or BlackBerry OS.

The Rio also happens to be the safest B-segment car ever made by Kia, claiming five stars from the Euro NCAP when equipped with ADAS technology. Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, and Forward Collision Assist are also available.

Since the fourth-generation Rio went on sale in Europe, Kia sold more than 54,000 examples of the subcompact hatchback. The Renault Clio, however, is the undisputed leader of the segment with almost 300,000 vehicles sold in 2017, followed by the Volkswagen Polo and Ford Fiesta.
