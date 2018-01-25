Black Panther Sells Out for Lexus, Stars in Super Bowl Commercials

Not only were a couple of Lexus vehicles featured in te movie but Chadwick Boseman, the actor who plays Black Panther, also lent his sexy accent to the Japanese luxury automaker.What is it about the Avengers and car commercials. You had Tony Stark in the Audi R8 and the Acura NSX concept roadster, lots of Audis in Winter Soldier, Acuras for Shield and who knows what else we might have missed. Can't somebody at least make an elevator commercial in Thor... you know... because the elevator is the only unworthy thing that can lift the hammer.The spot called "Long Live the King" is dedicated to the LC 500 F Sport, Lexus' flagship sedan model. However, the LC 500 coupe looks more like the focus, thanks to aggressive CGI scenes taken out of the movie.And there is our main problem with this video: there's an obvious disconnect between the crisp Hollywood footage and the stuff made especially for the ad. Black Panther's running scene looks less supernatural, and the eyes of the costume look cheap. Of course, that's not what Lexus has to say.“There is an authentic match between the duality of both the Black Panther and the LS. The spot utilizes the Black Panther’s life as a Super Hero and as royalty to show the two sides of the LS: performance and luxury,” said Cooper Ericksen, Lexus vice president of marketing. “The stars aligned for this Super Bowl spot, with Lexus launching our flagship sedan and audiences primed for Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated release ‘Black Panther.’ Uniting LS with Black Panther on advertising’s biggest stage was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up.”