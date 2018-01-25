autoevolution
 

Black Panther Sells Out for Lexus, Stars in Super Bowl Commercials

25 Jan 2018, 17:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Super Bowl commercials aren't as popular on the web, but millions of people still watch them. So Lexus decided to shell out the big bucks and recruit Africa's famous feline-themed Avenger.
4 photos
Not only were a couple of Lexus vehicles featured in te movie but Chadwick Boseman, the actor who plays Black Panther, also lent his sexy accent to the Japanese luxury automaker.

What is it about the Avengers and car commercials. You had Tony Stark in the Audi R8 and the Acura NSX concept roadster, lots of Audis in Winter Soldier, Acuras for Shield and who knows what else we might have missed. Can't somebody at least make an elevator commercial in Thor... you know... because the elevator is the only unworthy thing that can lift the hammer.

The spot called "Long Live the King" is dedicated to the LC 500 F Sport, Lexus' flagship sedan model. However, the LC 500 coupe looks more like the focus, thanks to aggressive CGI scenes taken out of the movie.

And there is our main problem with this video: there's an obvious disconnect between the crisp Hollywood footage and the stuff made especially for the ad. Black Panther's running scene looks less supernatural, and the eyes of the costume look cheap. Of course, that's not what Lexus has to say.

“There is an authentic match between the duality of both the Black Panther and the LS. The spot utilizes the Black Panther’s life as a Super Hero and as royalty to show the two sides of the LS: performance and luxury,” said Cooper Ericksen, Lexus vice president of marketing. “The stars aligned for this Super Bowl spot, with Lexus launching our flagship sedan and audiences primed for Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated release ‘Black Panther.’ Uniting LS with Black Panther on advertising’s biggest stage was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up.”

super bowl commercial Lexus commercial Lexus LC 500 Lexus LS 500 black panther
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Who's Your Number One? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
LEXUS models:
LEXUS NXLEXUS NX CrossoverLEXUS CTLEXUS CT CompactLEXUS LSLEXUS LS LargeLEXUS ESLEXUS ES CompactLEXUS GSLEXUS GS LuxuryAll LEXUS models  