autoevolution
 

Doug DeMuro Drives the Kia Stinger GT, Compares It to the Chevrolet SS

25 Jan 2018, 17:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Kia Stinger GT is what happens when people build expectations based on sleeping on laurels. To be more precise, many aficionados expected Hyundai-Kia to be satisfied with the budget brand status it used to have until recently. Well, the South Korean carmaker has constantly been making efforts to move upmarket and the 365 hp four-door coupe we're here to discuss is the best result of these efforts we've seen so far.
7 photos
Doug DeMuro and Kia Stinger GTDoug DeMuro and Kia Stinger GTDoug DeMuro and Kia Stinger GTDoug DeMuro and Kia Stinger GTDoug DeMuro and Kia Stinger GTDoug DeMuro and Kia Stinger GT
In this twin-turbo V6 guise, the Stinger comes with a price tag of $50,000 (we're talking about a fully loaded model, not the base car). And while that's still a whole new car less than what the Audi, BMW or Mercedes-Benz competitors, fifty grand still makes for a lot of money. So, does this Kia live up to its price tag?

Well, the answer is a big, fat "yes", but, since we're talking about a brand without pedigree, a yes/no example isn't sufficient. As such, we've brought along Doug DeMuro's Stinger GT review to zoom in on the little details.

Leave it to Doug to compare this Kia to a Chevrolet SS - no, this isn't the kind of dynamic comparo, but rather the journo's typical quirks-and-features take. Nevertheless, we'll remind you that we brought you a quarter-mile battle between the two back in October last year. Spoiler alert: unlike what many would expect, the Kia didn't get trampled.

Alas, as the journalist points out, the fact that the Kia Stinger GT ticks all the right boxes doesn't necessarily mean this will be a massive hit, with SUVs and brand-based purchases being the main factors here.

Even so, we're clearly looking at a four-wheeled creation that will change the image of its brand forever. So when your kids grow up to dream about buying the latest Kia model, remember to tell them the story of where it all started...

Kia Stinger GT Kia Doug DeMuro
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who's Your Number One? The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
KIA models:
KIA ForteKIA Forte CompactKIA Niro Plug-In HybridKIA Niro Plug-In Hybrid Small SUVKIA Picanto X-LineKIA Picanto X-Line MiniKIA SorentoKIA Sorento CrossoverKIA Forte 5 DoorKIA Forte 5 Door CompactAll KIA models  