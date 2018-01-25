autoevolution
 

2019 Kia Optima Facelift Says Hello In South Korea

25 Jan 2018, 11:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Kia’s motto is “The Power To Surprise,” but as far as the 2019 Optima is concerned, the mid-cycle refresh leaves many to be desired. Leaving the criticism aside for a moment, the facelift for the 4th-gen Optima came three years after the mid-size sedan went on sale in Kia’s domestic market.
27 photos
2019 Kia Optima facelift2019 Kia Optima facelift2019 Kia Optima facelift2019 Kia Optima facelift2019 Kia Optima facelift2019 Kia Optima facelift2019 Kia Optima facelift2019 Kia Optima facelift2019 Kia Optima facelift2019 Kia Optima facelift2019 Kia Optima facelift2019 Kia Optima facelift2019 Kia Optima facelift2019 Kia Optima facelift2019 Kia Optima facelift2019 Kia Optima facelift2019 Kia Optima facelift2019 Kia Optima facelift2019 Kia Optima facelift2019 Kia Optima facelift2019 Kia Optima facelift2019 Kia Optima facelift2019 Kia Optima facelift2019 Kia Optima facelift2019 Kia Optima facelift2019 Kia Optima facelift
Known as the K5 and manufactured at the Hwaseong assembly plant, the Optima features a reshaped tiger-nose grille with vertical slats. The headlights are different, as are the DRLs and LED-accented fog lights. All in all, the name of the game at the front of the car is “angular.”

Moving on to the rear end, here you’ll find a tacky-looking aerodynamic diffuser, different graphics for the taillights, and a shinier exhaust tip compared to the pre-facelift Optima. From the profile, it’s hard to tell if anything’s changed with the value-oriented sedan. Opening the driver’s door reveals one of those changes in the form of an LED puddle lamp.

Priced from 22,700,000 won (approximately $21,340 at current exchange rates), the 2019 Kia Optima benefits from a handful of revisions on the inside, starting with the design of the engine start button. The steering wheel and instrument cluster, more advanced voice recognition, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, UVO 3.0 infotainment with complimentary telematics service, and Krell premium audio are some of the highlights.

On the subject of powertrain options, the South Korea-spec Optima is available with four. The range starts with the 2.0-liter gasoline four-cylinder engine, and continues with the 1.6-liter turbo, 1.7-liter turbo diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas-capable version of the 2.0-liter plant. The Optima Hybrid and Optima Plug-In Hybrid are next in line for facelifting, and both of the models should arrive at dealers by year’s end.

Kia hasn’t announced when the Optima will introduce the mid-cycle refresh in Europe and the United States of America, but knowing the swiftness of the automaker, it won’t be long now. The starting price for the 2018 model year Optima in the U.S. is $22,600 excluding destination, whilst the European version kicks off at €25,090 in Germany.

2019 Kia Optima facelift Kia Optima sedan Kia
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
KIA models:
KIA ForteKIA Forte CompactKIA Niro Plug-In HybridKIA Niro Plug-In Hybrid Small SUVKIA Picanto X-LineKIA Picanto X-Line MiniKIA SorentoKIA Sorento CrossoverKIA Forte 5 DoorKIA Forte 5 Door CompactAll KIA models  