Kia SP Concept Will Mark Automaker's Indian Market Debut At Auto Expo 2018

30 Jan 2018
by
Following the Niro EV Concept and the announcement that 16 electrified vehicles are coming by 2025, Kia sets its sight on India. Of all countries out there, why did the automaker choose the most populous democracy in the world? The reasons for Kia’s decision are simpler thank you think.
First things first, domestic sales of passenger cars have crossed the 3.2 million mark, representing a growth of 8.85 percent compared to 2016. SUVs and crossovers posted the strongest demand, though more conventional body styles are also on in demand in the Republic on India.

Maruti Suzuki is the undisputed leader by market share (almost 50 percent), followed by Hyundai Motor India (12.33), Mahinda (7.5), Tata Motors (5.91), and Honda (5.53). Long story short, India is valuable to Kia Motors’ expansion scheme, an untapped market with great potential.

What about the SP Concept in the headline and photo gallery? That’s a preview for “an Indian-market SUV” according to Kia. The local division bears the name of Kia Motors India, and the world premiere of the SP Concept is scheduled for the Auto Expo 2018 in New Delhi on February 7.

“All of us at Kia Motors are extremely proud to take our first steps into one of world’s largest automotive markets,” declared Han-Woo Park, president of Kia Motors Corporation. “And we are here to build more than just great cars. We aim to set a new standard in the Indian auto industry by providing consumers with world-class products and services, while engaging with and giving back to the local community.”

Joining the SP Concept on stage at Auto Expo 2018 in Hall 7 is a selection of “16 global models” that Kia refused to detail in advance of the show. What the South Korean automaker confirmed, however, is the Stinger liftback sedan along with electric, plug-in hybrids, and ICE-powered cars.

Though the SP Concept previews a production crossover utility vehicle tailored for the Indian public, Kia didn’t go into detail about it. Reports in India suggest the newcomer will battle the likes of the Hyundai Creta in the mini SUV segment. Think K2 Cross or something along those lines.
