2017 Kia K2 Cross and Pegas Sedan Debut in Shanghai, Are Forbidden Fruit

Kia Motors this week unveiled two new cars at the Shanghai Auto Show. They are kind of interesting to look at, but both the K2 Cross and the Pegas compact sedan are specifically tailored to Chinese consumer demands.

SUV -inspired styling with the handling of a regular car.



Its ground clearance is elevated by 45 mm compared to the K2 hatchback upon which it is based, affording a more commanding driving position. The 5-door is further enhanced with roof rails, a metallic-style chin guard at the front, and a beefy rear valance.



The wheelbase is the same as the K2 hatch, but this body kit adds 30mm to the car's width and 40mm to the overall length.



When it goes on sale during the second quarter of 2017, the K2 Cross will have a 1.4-liter engine with 100 horsepower and 132 Nm of torque or a 1.6L with 123 PS and 151 Nm. Both engines feature dual continuously variable valve timing (D-CVVT) technology and are available with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. We think it would be a great rival to the Suzuki S-Cross, and we hear it will be available in India as well.



The Kia Pegas, on the other hand, is a tried and tested mass-market sedan. It features a classic version of the Kia broad, horizontal face offering and the tiger-nose grille.



