autoevolution

Body Shop Mechanic Brings Crashed Lexus NX Back from the Brink

 
22 Apr 2017, 20:46 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Okay, so our theory about Russians buying American wrecks and fixing them has been confirmed. Arthur Tussik, a Russian body shop mechanic whom we've featured on many occasions, has fixed a Lexus NX 200t with plates from a California dealer.
The wreckage must have been sitting for at least a couple of months because the pillar and front fender show rust where the paint was stripped away by the crash. And it's not like California is a very rust-prone state.

After watching so many of his videos, we have no doubt that Arthur can bring the NX back to life. Last time, he beat a couple of BMW panels into submission instead of installing new ones. But with the NX, most are replaced. Maybe the customer is a big spender, or perhaps Lexus wings are cheaper than BMW ones.

The frame of the car looks pretty good. Only the front piece needs pulling back into shape. The Russian mechanic has a few high-tech tools, like laser alignment winch or an arc spot welder. But without his wits, nothing would get done. Still, the old-fashioned blankets that are used to protect the interior give the videos a sort of "indie" feel.

The skins for the damaged pillars and door frames are brand new, but most of the bodywork is sourced from a donor car. You can tell because the doors are already painted bright blue while the front bumper is a different shade of silver.

The good news is that since production started in August 2014, all NX models were made at the same factory in Miyawaka, Japan.

We've learned something interesting while researching this article, though. It clearly says "Turbo" on the engine cover, so this is an NX 200t, which is perfectly normal in America. But the Russians have something called the NX 200, which features a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter that packs just 150 horsepower. If you lived there, would you have the cheaper, less powerful car, or try to get one of these U.S. imports?

Lexus NX Lexus Russian mechanic
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our LEXUS Testdrives:

2016 Lexus GS F73
2015 LEXUS RC, RC F 76
2015 LEXUS NX79
LEXUS IS 300h F Sport80
LEXUS GS 450h81
LEXUS CT 200h 78
LEXUS RX 450h 71