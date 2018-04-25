autoevolution
 

Ant Anstead's Aston Martin DBR1 to Sell in Silverstone

25 Apr 2018, 12:31 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Auto Events
The Aston Martin DBR1, a car manufactured by the British carmaker for the World Sportscar Championship, has come to be known in the UK as not only the winner of the World Sports Car Championship and Le Mans 24 Hours in the same year, but also as the most expensive car ever made on British soil.
6 photos
Aston Martin DBR1 replicaAston Martin DBR1 replicaAston Martin DBR1 replicaAston Martin DBR1 replicaAston Martin DBR1 replica
Back in 2017, such a model, a 1956 model once raced by Stirling Moss, was sold for $22.5 million at a Monterey auction.

Less than a year later, a much cheaper DBR1 will go on sale at the Silverstone Circuit on May 19. Silverstone Auctions, the organizers of the event, expect to fetch for it somewhere in the $110,000 - $140,000 range.

Why so cheap? Well, this DBR1 is a replica, and not the real deal, even if the auctioneers say it is based on over 150 photographs of an original Aston Martin DBR1.

The car has been built by the Evanta Motor Company, owned at the time of the car’s creation, in 2013, by Wheeler Dealers’ presenter Ant Anstead.

At the time of its manufacturing, the car was fitted with a 3.8-liter engine, but the version to be sold in May is powered by a 4.2-liter engine. The current unit is paired with a 5-speed transmission and develops 203 horsepower.

Having been sold two times until now, the first time in 2014 and then again in 2016, to a “high-celebrity petrol head,” the car has undergone major modifications, including the engine swap at the hand of the 2014 owner that led to the 4.2-liter being fitted under the hood.

Still, says Silverstone Auctions, since the original DBR1s are prohibitively expensive, owning even a replica of the car might turn out to be a good deal.

“The Aston Martin DBR1 is an icon in British motor racing history, and this is one of the best replicas we’ve seen,” said Silverstone Auctions’ managing director Nick Whale.

“This Evanta is a very special motorcar with unique provenance and offers exclusive and seriously cool summer motoring.”
Aston Martin DBR1 auction Silverstone Auctions wheelers dealers Ant Anstead
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes Digital Light First Look Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
ASTON MARTIN models:
ASTON MARTIN VantageASTON MARTIN Vantage CoupeASTON MARTIN DB11 VolanteASTON MARTIN DB11 Volante Roadster & ConvertibleASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage AMR CoupeASTON MARTIN DB7 ZagatoASTON MARTIN DB7 Zagato CoupeASTON MARTIN Vanquish SASTON MARTIN Vanquish S ExoticAll ASTON MARTIN models  
 
 