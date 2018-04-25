Ant Anstead's Aston Martin DBR1 to Sell in Silverstone

The Aston Martin DBR1, a car manufactured by the British carmaker for the World Sportscar Championship, has come to be known in the UK as not only the winner of the World Sports Car Championship and Le Mans 24 Hours in the same year, but also as the most expensive car ever made on British soil.

Less than a year later, a much cheaper DBR1 will go on sale at the Silverstone Circuit on May 19. Silverstone Auctions, the organizers of the event, expect to fetch for it somewhere in the $110,000 - $140,000 range.



Why so cheap? Well, this DBR1 is a replica, and not the real deal, even if the auctioneers say it is based on over 150 photographs of an original Aston Martin DBR1.



The car has been built by the Evanta Motor Company, owned at the time of the car’s creation, in 2013, by Wheeler Dealers’ presenter Ant Anstead.



At the time of its manufacturing, the car was fitted with a 3.8-liter engine, but the version to be sold in May is powered by a 4.2-liter engine. The current unit is paired with a 5-speed transmission and develops 203 horsepower.



Having been sold two times until now, the first time in 2014 and then again in 2016, to a “high-celebrity petrol head,” the car has undergone major modifications, including the engine swap at the hand of the 2014 owner that led to the 4.2-liter being fitted under the hood.



Still, says Silverstone Auctions, since the original DBR1s are prohibitively expensive, owning even a replica of the car might turn out to be a good deal.



"The Aston Martin DBR1 is an icon in British motor racing history, and this is one of the best replicas we've seen," said Silverstone Auctions' managing director Nick Whale.

"This Evanta is a very special motorcar with unique provenance and offers exclusive and seriously cool summer motoring."