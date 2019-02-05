autoevolution

Winter Spyshots: Audi A4 allroad Facelift Getting Ready for 2020 Adventure

5 Feb 2019, 21:20 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
With design elements akin to those of the now legendary Q8 SUV, the current generation of the Audi A4 allroad is getting ready for a big cosmetic makeover. But will it be enough to keep the off-road wagon formula alive?
13 photos
Winter Spyshots: Audi A4 allroad Facelift Getting Ready for 2020 AdventureWinter Spyshots: Audi A4 allroad Facelift Getting Ready for 2020 AdventureWinter Spyshots: Audi A4 allroad Facelift Getting Ready for 2020 AdventureWinter Spyshots: Audi A4 allroad Facelift Getting Ready for 2020 AdventureWinter Spyshots: Audi A4 allroad Facelift Getting Ready for 2020 AdventureWinter Spyshots: Audi A4 allroad Facelift Getting Ready for 2020 AdventureWinter Spyshots: Audi A4 allroad Facelift Getting Ready for 2020 AdventureWinter Spyshots: Audi A4 allroad Facelift Getting Ready for 2020 AdventureWinter Spyshots: Audi A4 allroad Facelift Getting Ready for 2020 AdventureWinter Spyshots: Audi A4 allroad Facelift Getting Ready for 2020 AdventureWinter Spyshots: Audi A4 allroad Facelift Getting Ready for 2020 AdventureWinter Spyshots: Audi A4 allroad Facelift Getting Ready for 2020 Adventure
Audi is open to brand new niches, such as the e-tron Sportback and the Q4, perhaps even going as far as to turn the TT into a four-door. But it's not going all-out like Mercedes and at the same time wants to conserve some of the classics, just in case people remember that wagons or regular sports cars are cool.

You might not feel so bad for the A4 allroad because it seems so similar to a Golf Alltrack. But it usually costs about twice as much as the VW, and as a result, demand is pretty small. At the same time, the Q5 keeps on rising, so this might be the last updates for the rugged wagon.

Regardless, Audi is giving it some pretty severe cosmetic upgrades. The whole A4 range got a minor facelift last year, but this time, they are getting rid of the weird headlights as well. In their place, a simple rectangle has been installed, one which replicates the look of the A6. A broader, lower grille is also being introduced. Audis have always been all about the grilles.

Around the back, it's easy to spot the new diffuser design with an integrated dual-tip exhaust. It all looks very fake, just like on the Q8. The interior is the great unknown here, though. On the one hand, Audi could choose to leave the current setup, adding only higher resolution systems, like Mercedes, did for the C-Class mid-life facelift. But rumors state that a twin-screen setup will be installed, just like on the new A6.

In this configuration, the infotainment will no longer sit on top of the dashboard while the climate control will be accessible via a screen. This kind of setup costs money, but it might be needed to set the baby allroad apart from lesser off-road wagons.

Engine-wise, we're not sure what to expect. Not all the 2-liter engines Audi offers have the expected MHEV setup, even though Volkswagen is also supposed to use it for the lowly Golf. Likewise, we'd like to see the S tronic gearbox, which hasn't been that reliable, being replaced by an automatic, but that won't help with fuel economy. Even power reductions are possible here, though not in all cases.
audi a4 allroad 2020 Audi A4 audi a4 facelift spyshots
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
AUDI models:
AUDI TTS CoupeAUDI TTS Coupe CoupeAUDI TTS RoadsterAUDI TTS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI SQ2AUDI SQ2 Medium SUVAUDI R8 SpyderAUDI R8 Spyder Roadster & ConvertibleAUDI R8 CoupeAUDI R8 Coupe CoupeAll AUDI models  
 
 