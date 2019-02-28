Blue Ferrari F8 Tributo with Golden Wheels Shows Lavish Spec

Just hours after the Prancing Horse released the F8 Tributo, the Internet replied with multiple specs for the freshest Fezza. You see, while the official photos bring the classic Rosso Corsa hue, together with the good old silver wheels, the digitally manipulated images that have shown up meanwhile allow us to imagine a palette of configurations for the new kid on the V8 engine block.

Once again, we'll mention that we see the F8 Tributo as a Pista for the "masses" (the latter is an uber-limited edition, remember?). After all, the newcomer does offer the same 70 hp output as the Pista, while also borrowing a few aero tricks from the said edition of the 488.



Then there's the scale friendliness: compared to the 488 GTB, the F8 is 40 kg lighter, while the Pista had managed to shave a full 90 kilos.



And yes, the whole scheme involving Pista solutions making their way into the F8 is familiar, as, for instance, Lamborghini has borrowed Huracan Performante bits for the Huracan Evo facelift.



The 720 horsepower output of the newcomer means the non-special Ferrari V8 can now fight the McLaren 720S. And this is one of the reasons for which the newcomer replaces the 488 after four years. Then again, while the latter did show up in 2015, it wasn't entirely new, since it used the 458 as a starting point.



Keep in mind that the Woking animal has demonstrated stunning acceleration abilities, managing to punch into hypercar territory in terms of drag racing. For the record, a standard 720S can complete the quarter-mile task in as little as



Now, when introducing the F8 Tributo to you, we forgot to mention where the nameplate of the mid-engined beast comes from. And here's Maranello explaining the moniker: "The name is an homage to both the model's uncompromising layout and to the engine that powers it,"