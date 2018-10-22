Blue Origin Trailer Shows How The Future of Humanity Begins

Ferrari Purosangue SUV Spied, Hybrid V6 Rumors Grow

It's no secret that Ferrari has decided to jump the SUV bandwagon, with Maranello already testing the prototype of the upcoming family-friendly Prancing Horse. In fact, we've brought along a piece of spy footage that showcases such a test vehicle. 4 photos SUV was filmed while doing its thing in the Maranello factory, so we can only get a glimpse of the vehicle. Since the project hasn't reached its advanced stages yet, we're looking at a test mule, one that appears to be based on the GTC4Lusso.



The project currently uses the Purosangue nameplate, which can be translated as "thoroughbred", but the vehicle might receive a different name en route to the showroom.



So far, we know that the machine will come in all-wheel-drive form, even though no further details on the all-paw system have been delivered.



Regardless, the SUV we have here will also offer hybrid propulsion, possibly as an option. While the internal combustion engine will be front-mid-mounted, the transaxle gearbox and the electric motor will be accommodated at the back of the vehicle.



The rumor mill talks about the gas-electric powertrain including a twin-turbo V6 engine, but the SUV should also feature internal combustion-only versions, possibly in 8- and 12-cylinder form (for instance, the GTC4Lusso offers the last two).



Keep in mind that the Italian automotive producer is currently testing a hybrid powertrain at the moment, as



Comparing the future Ferrari SUV with the



In fact, the Ferrari Purosangue might not be a conventional SUV like the Urus and we may look at the FF (here's a



