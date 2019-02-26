Ferrari FF Does Donuts with Lots Of Smoke, Driver Won't Stop

When selecting a vehicle for baking some donuts, the Ferrari FF isn't exactly a popular choice. For one thing, converting tires into smoke in a Prancing Horse can be incredibly costly, simply due to the price of super-sized rubber you need to ruin. Then there's the fact that the FF is an all-wheel-drive machine. Well, the last point might not be so strong after all.

And the said tech setup means you can easily turn the Ferrari FF into a tire slayer. In fact, we've brought along a piece of footage that demonstrates this. The clip shows the Maranello machine going round in circles, with the action taking place in a parking lot.



We can easily notice the visual custom bits of the Ferrari, such as the yellow headlights, which are a nod to the motorsport realm, as well as the custom wheels. Oh, and judging by the soundtrack of the thing (more on this below), we might also be dealing with a custom exhaust.



Thanks to the naturally aspirated nature of the 660 horsepower motor, the aural side of the adventure is just as spicy as the visual one, which is why we're inviting you to turn up the volume before reaching for that "play" button.





@edmond_mondi sending it hard! Tag a friend who loves donuts! 🍩💨 Video by: @madwhips @exotic_performance #Ferrari #FF #Burnout #Donuts #Powerslide #FullSend A post shared by Cars, Supercars, Bikes & More (@fasterliving) on Feb 24, 2019 at 9:48pm PST