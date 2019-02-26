autoevolution

Ferrari FF Does Donuts with Lots Of Smoke, Driver Won't Stop

When selecting a vehicle for baking some donuts, the Ferrari FF isn't exactly a popular choice. For one thing, converting tires into smoke in a Prancing Horse can be incredibly costly, simply due to the price of super-sized rubber you need to ruin. Then there's the fact that the FF is an all-wheel-drive machine. Well, the last point might not be so strong after all.
You see, the FF doesn't exactly use conventional all-paw hardware. Instead, the front axle gets a dedicated gearbox that only allows power from the front-mid-mounted V12 to be sent to the front wheel under certain conditions - if you're looking for a more detailed explanation, as well as a bit of offroading, you can head over to our Ferrari FF review.

And the said tech setup means you can easily turn the Ferrari FF into a tire slayer. In fact, we've brought along a piece of footage that demonstrates this. The clip shows the Maranello machine going round in circles, with the action taking place in a parking lot.

With the FF having been replaced by the GTC4Lusso, more and more examples of the dog-friendly Prancing Horse have been taken down the aftermarket route and the unit we have here is one of them.

We can easily notice the visual custom bits of the Ferrari, such as the yellow headlights, which are a nod to the motorsport realm, as well as the custom wheels. Oh, and judging by the soundtrack of the thing (more on this below), we might also be dealing with a custom exhaust.

Thanks to the naturally aspirated nature of the 660 horsepower motor, the aural side of the adventure is just as spicy as the visual one, which is why we're inviting you to turn up the volume before reaching for that "play" button.


 

