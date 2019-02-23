Carbon-Body Ferrari F355 Reimagined By Evoluto Automobili Promises The World

The news comes from a company called Evoluto Automobili. The specialist, which is based in Italy, promises to bring us a reimagined incarnation of the said Prancing Horse.So far, the company has only released the renderings you can find in the gallery above, along with a few pieces of information. To be more precise, the specialist talks about a five-valve engine, with this being true for the naturally aspirated V8 of the F355 - the 3.5-liter unit produces 380 hp in factory trim. A manual gearbox is also mentioned, which once again falls in line with the original specs of the car.More importantly, the developer promises a carbon body, which would shave a massive 500 kilos off the Fezza's scale footprint, bringing the weight down to around one ton. Of course, with this influencing all areas of the car's behavior, from acceleration and braking to handling, it all sounds like a dream.Checking out the specialist's website, we noticed this clearly states its core business: "Evoluto Automobili restores and modifies existing Ferrari automobiles for its customers. Evoluto does not manufacture or sell automobiles,"As for what the company has done so far, it talks of a 348 restoration effort: "The product of Evoluto’s painstaking effort is a Ferrari 348 restored and reimagined by Evoluto"With supercar renderings being born on a weekly basis, here's to hoping the project we have here is more than that, as its promised specs do sound tempting.We'll keep the topic on our radar and return with fresh info if this becomes available.