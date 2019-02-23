autoevolution

Carbon-Body Ferrari F355 Reimagined By Evoluto Automobili Promises The World

23 Feb 2019, 13:14 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Sportscar aficionados are enjoying a new breed of machines nowadays, with these toys pushing the concept of restomod further. We're referring to reinvented icons such as the Singer Porsche 911 or the Automobili Amos Lancia Delta Integrale. Well, it seems the Ferrari F355 might receive such a conversion too.
5 photos
Ferrari F355 by Evoluto AutomobiliFerrari F355 by Evoluto AutomobiliFerrari F355 by Evoluto AutomobiliFerrari F355 by Evoluto Automobili
The news comes from a company called Evoluto Automobili. The specialist, which is based in Italy, promises to bring us a reimagined incarnation of the said Prancing Horse.

So far, the company has only released the renderings you can find in the gallery above, along with a few pieces of information. To be more precise, the specialist talks about a five-valve engine, with this being true for the naturally aspirated V8 of the F355 - the 3.5-liter unit produces 380 hp in factory trim. A manual gearbox is also mentioned, which once again falls in line with the original specs of the car.

More importantly, the developer promises a carbon body, which would shave a massive 500 kilos off the Fezza's scale footprint, bringing the weight down to around one ton. Of course, with this influencing all areas of the car's behavior, from acceleration and braking to handling, it all sounds like a dream.

Checking out the specialist's website, we noticed this clearly states its core business: "Evoluto Automobili restores and modifies existing Ferrari automobiles for its customers. Evoluto does not manufacture or sell automobiles,"

As for what the company has done so far, it talks of a 348 restoration effort: "The product of Evoluto’s painstaking effort is a Ferrari 348 restored and reimagined by Evoluto"

With supercar renderings being born on a weekly basis, here's to hoping the project we have here is more than that, as its promised specs do sound tempting.

We'll keep the topic on our radar and return with fresh info if this becomes available.
Ferrari ferrari f355 carbon fiber restomod supercar
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
FERRARI models:
FERRARI SP2FERRARI SP2 ExoticFERRARI SP1FERRARI SP1 ExoticFERRARI 599 GTOFERRARI 599 GTO ExoticFERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticFERRARI PortofinoFERRARI Portofino CoupeAll FERRARI models  
 
 