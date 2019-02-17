Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped

5 2019 Porsche 911 (992) Spied Uncamouflaged, Looks Ready For World Debut

4 Mid-Engined Corvette Shows Up at Nurburgring, Sounds Turbocharged?

3 2020 Corvette C8: This Is What It Will Look Like

1 Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races Mercedes-AMG E63 S, The Speed Is Amazing

More on this:

Ferrari 488 Replacement Spied Testing in Germany, Testing Hybrid V6 or V8

The LaFerrari was a super-expensive hybrid hypercar experiment that only a few mortals got to experience. But we knew all along that the tech would eventually trickle down to other models. 3 photos



Not a lot is known at this moment, but there's also a new modular sports car platform, so both V8s and V6 hybrids are possible. It's likely that Ferrari will have a sort of Sports Series rival at the bottom of the range, as well as an ordinary supercar, but we don't know how this ties in with the Dino rumors.



Test mules have recently been spied in a district of Stuttgart, Germany, by YouTuber DrGumoLunatic. He believes they're hybrid V6 cars, which ties in with the sounds we heard from previous mules.



Of course, there's not much we can learn by looking at them. The models may be thinly disguised, but almost all the bodywork belongs to the 488 families, which has been around for many years.



Ferrari is super-secretive about its work. You won't see them flaunting finished cars like Mercedes or BMW. Likewise, all the rumors you hear end up being wrong in one way or another. For example, the 458 Italia was supposed to be called the F450, and a Ferrari SUV should have been driving through Dubai or Monaco right now.



Of course, some logic still applies, even though we're talking about exotic cars. If they use a V6, it's probably going to be vaguely similar to the



As for the styling, we only need to look at the Portofino and the 8212 Superfast.



The Maranello house of supercars recently outlined its plans for 2019 to 2022. The first big debut is a 488-sized mid-engined supercar that will debut this year at a private event.Not a lot is known at this moment, but there's also a new modular sports car platform, so both V8s and V6 hybrids are possible. It's likely that Ferrari will have a sort of Sports Series rival at the bottom of the range, as well as an ordinary supercar, but we don't know how this ties in with the Dino rumors.Test mules have recently been spied in a district of Stuttgart, Germany, by YouTuber DrGumoLunatic. He believes they're hybrid V6 cars, which ties in with the sounds we heard from previous mules.Of course, there's not much we can learn by looking at them. The models may be thinly disguised, but almost all the bodywork belongs to the 488 families, which has been around for many years.Ferrari is super-secretive about its work. You won't see them flaunting finished cars like Mercedes or BMW. Likewise, all the rumors you hear end up being wrong in one way or another. For example, the 458 Italia was supposed to be called the F450, and a Ferrarishould have been driving through Dubai or Monaco right now.Of course, some logic still applies, even though we're talking about exotic cars. If they use a V6, it's probably going to be vaguely similar to the 2.9-liter they made for Alfa Romeo , and it should produce at least 500 horsepower, plus at least 100 more if it's got hybrid assistance.As for the styling, we only need to look at the Portofino and the 8212 Superfast.