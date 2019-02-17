autoevolution

Ferrari 488 Replacement Spied Testing in Germany, Testing Hybrid V6 or V8

17 Feb 2019, 21:53 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The LaFerrari was a super-expensive hybrid hypercar experiment that only a few mortals got to experience. But we knew all along that the tech would eventually trickle down to other models.
3 photos
Ferrari 488 Replacement Spied Testing in Germany, Testing Hybrid V6 or V8Ferrari 488 Replacement Spied Testing in Germany, Testing Hybrid V6 or V8
The Maranello house of supercars recently outlined its plans for 2019 to 2022. The first big debut is a 488-sized mid-engined supercar that will debut this year at a private event.

Not a lot is known at this moment, but there's also a new modular sports car platform, so both V8s and V6 hybrids are possible. It's likely that Ferrari will have a sort of Sports Series rival at the bottom of the range, as well as an ordinary supercar, but we don't know how this ties in with the Dino rumors.

Test mules have recently been spied in a district of Stuttgart, Germany, by YouTuber DrGumoLunatic. He believes they're hybrid V6 cars, which ties in with the sounds we heard from previous mules.

Of course, there's not much we can learn by looking at them. The models may be thinly disguised, but almost all the bodywork belongs to the 488 families, which has been around for many years.

Ferrari is super-secretive about its work. You won't see them flaunting finished cars like Mercedes or BMW. Likewise, all the rumors you hear end up being wrong in one way or another. For example, the 458 Italia was supposed to be called the F450, and a Ferrari SUV should have been driving through Dubai or Monaco right now.

Of course, some logic still applies, even though we're talking about exotic cars. If they use a V6, it's probably going to be vaguely similar to the 2.9-liter they made for Alfa Romeo, and it should produce at least 500 horsepower, plus at least 100 more if it's got hybrid assistance.

As for the styling, we only need to look at the Portofino and the 8212 Superfast.

Ferrari ferrari 488 Ferrari Hybrid spy video
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
FERRARI models:
FERRARI SP2FERRARI SP2 ExoticFERRARI SP1FERRARI SP1 ExoticFERRARI 599 GTOFERRARI 599 GTO ExoticFERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticFERRARI PortofinoFERRARI Portofino CoupeAll FERRARI models  
 
 