Volkswagen Touareg Gains 4.0 V8 TDI Just In Time For 2019 Geneva Motor Show

Now in its third generation, the Touareg also happens to be the most powerful Volkswagen for 2019 thanks to the V8 TDI. The 4.0-liter turbo diesel from the Audi SQ7 TDI churns out 412 PS (410 horsepower) and 900 Nm (664 pound-feet) of torque, all while complying to the Euro 6d-TEMP emission standards.
Arriving at European dealers towards the end of May 2019, the Touareg V8 TDI will stop at the Geneva Motor Show in March for the world premiere. The flagship SUV needs 4.9 seconds to hit 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour), and top speed is limited to 250 km/h (155 mph).
Thanks to its status as the range-topping Volkswagen, the Touareg with the eight-cylinder turbo diesel comes as standard with the Elegance or Atmosphere design package. What’s the difference between the two?
Elegance means metal and modern colors while Atmosphere comes with wood and natural tones. The seats and door panels are wrapped in Vienna leather upholstery, complemented by aluminum and chrome garnish throughout the cabin.
Compared to V6-engined Touareg models, the V8 TDI levels up to air suspension, power tailgate, comfier seats, anti-theft alarm system, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, automatic headlights, and stainless-steel pedals. The 19-inch Tirano wheels are also standard, up from 18 inches on the Touareg V6 TDI.
The range of equipment for the Touareg includes Night Vision, Traffic Jam and Roadwork Lane Assist, and Front Cross Traffic Assist. All-wheel steering, roll stabilization, electromechanically controlled anti-roll bars, and IQ.Light LED matrix headlamps are other pièces de résistance.
This generation of the Touareg isn’t available in the United States despite the fact the Q7 , Q8, Cayenne, Bentayga, and Urus are sold in this part of the world. The reason Volkswagen doesn’t want to bring the Touareg to he U.S. is the Atlas, which costs less thanks to the MQB platform and localized production.
There’s no pricing information available for the Touareg V8 TDI at this moment, but don’t expect the luxury SUV to come cheap. For reference, the most affordable configuration starts at €57,975 in Germany, making the Touareg twice as expensive as the Tiguan (€27,775).
