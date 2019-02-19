Volkswagen EA211 1.5 TSI Evo Could Be Offered In the U.S.

In the EA211 family, the 1.2 and 1.4 TSI are bettered by the 1.5 TSI Evo. Introduced in 2016 and featuring Miller-cycle combustion, this engine is currently under development for the United States as well, a market where Volkswagen relies on the 1.4 TSI (in the Jetta) and 2.0 TSI (in the Atlas).
Wolfgang Demmelbauer-Ebner, executive vice president and chief engineering officer for Volkswagen in North America, broke the news to Wards Auto. But even though “engineers have been working on a more powerful version for the U.S.,” it appears “a final decision hasn’t been made yet.”
The EA211 in 1.5 TSI Evo flavor sells in the ballpark of 6 million examples per year, making it the automaker’s highest-volume powerplant. With turbo diesels such as the 2.0 TDI falling out of favor in markets where it used to thrive before the Dieselgate scandal, this shouldn’t come as a surprise.
“There’s still a lot of potential with conventional engines,” said Demmelbauer-Ebner, but then again, don’t forget that VW prepares to introduce the MEB vehicle architecture and ID. Neo electric hatchback towards the end of the year. More MEB-based models will follow, and production of electric vehicles is expected to hit more than one million by 2025 according to the Volkswagen Group.
22 kilograms (48 pounds) lighter than its predecessor, the 1.5 TSI Evo develops as much as 148 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. There’s a low-output setup available in Europe as well, rated at 128 horsepower and 147 pound-feet.
This gets us to the 2019 Jetta, sporting the 1.4 TSI with 147 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. Given their similarities, there’s no denying Volkswagen has to squeeze out more from the 1.5 TSI Evo.
In the case of the Golf, North America gets the same 1.4 TSI as the Jetta and two 2.0 TSI engine options in the GTI and R. The latter develops 288 hp and 280 pound-feet of torque, figures that take the Golf R from zero to 60 miles per hour in under 5 seconds.
