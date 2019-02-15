autoevolution

Volkswagen ID Electric Car to be CO2 Neutral During Its Life Cycle

15 Feb 2019, 13:58 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
For about a decade now, there are voices claiming electric cars are likely to be just as bad - if not worse – as internal combustion ones when it comes to the impact on the environment. There are also voices claiming the contrary, and they got a major help on Friday from Volkswagen.
5 photos
VW's green plan for building the IDVW's green plan for building the IDVW's green plan for building the IDVW's green plan for building the ID
Ever since it became clear electric vehicles are here to stay, all sorts of reports started popping up claiming  that keeping EVs rolling will require the world to burn even more fossil fuels for the needed electricity.

Add to that all the harmful emissions coming from the manufacturing processes, and the outlook is even grimmer than before these cars showed up.

It’s likely the debate on this subject will rage on for years to come, until the world has enough data to look back at and say who was right. But judging solely by the numbers made public by Volkswagen, those advocating for the full-scale adoption of EVs seem to be winning.

Provided, of course, some other things in the production chain change as well.

The German car group said on Friday that it has pretty much solved the manufacturing part of the equation, as it has implemented enough green power sources to make the production of the first ID cars CO2 neutral.

In fact, Volkswagen says, 1 million tons of CO2 per year will no longer rise above the Zwickau facility, the equivalent of “a coal-fired power plant that supplies 300,000 households with electricity.”

As for charging, the deployment of stations that get their power from clean sources is likely to fix that issue. VW already announced the creation of a company specialized in generating green electricity, Elli, at the beginning of the year.

Elli will be partnering with renewable energy provider Naturstrom to get the energy needed for charging stations.

“As the world’s largest car manufacturer, Volkswagen is assuming responsibility: The new ID. will be the Group’s first climate-neutrally produced electric car,” said in a statement Thomas Ulbrich, VW’s head of e-mobility.

“To ensure that it remains emission free during its life cycle, we are working on many different ways to use green power. Truly sustainable mobility is feasible if we all want it and we all work on it.”

Volkswagen did not say whether the same green production processes will be used for the assembly of the rest of its coming EV fleet. For the record, the Germans do admit some emissions are unavoidable, but they will be "offset by investments in certified climate projects."
Volkswagen Volkswagen ID Electric Car EV green power elli
press release
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN Passat GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat GTE CompactVOLKSWAGEN PassatVOLKSWAGEN Passat CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTE MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat VariantVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat AlltrackVOLKSWAGEN Passat Alltrack MediumAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 