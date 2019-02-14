Volkswagen T-Roc Gets Sporty with R Treatment for Geneva

4 Volkswagen T-Roc R Continues Testing With Sporty Exhaust and Big Wheels

Back in late 2017, Volkswagen introduced the T-Roc, a subcompact crossover meant to appeal to city dwellers in search of a stylish SUV. The bet paid off, and some 200,000 units were sold globally since introduction, prompting its maker to give the family of cars another member, the T-Cross 3 photos SUV will get an R variant, joining the range of sporty models that started with the



The Germans did not make public any details about the T-Roc R, but did say the scope of the modifications will cover performance and exterior and interior design alike.



“The powerful Volkswagen R vehicle not only convinces with impressive performance data. The sporting characteristics of the Volkswagen T-Roc R are accentuated by the unmistakable “R”-specific exterior and interior design,” said the company in a statement.



VW says the car has been properly tested on the road as well as on the track, including on Germany’s famous Nürburgring. WRX World Champion Petter Solberg and Volkswagen works driver Benjamin Leuchter have been driving the car while testing.



No other details about the capabilities of the R were provided.



The top of the range



The carmaker released a few images of the T-Roc R, albeit merely sketches. Even so, we get a glimpse at the modifications we’ll probably get on the production version.



These changes include a heavily revised lower front grille of a much more aggressive nature, large wheels and several other design changes that culminate with an R badge on the front grille.



