Volkswagen T-Roc R Continues Testing With Sporty Exhaust and Big Wheels

Volkswagen is looking to boost the popularity of its R badge, which currently resides only on the grille of the Golf and a bunch of body kits. The T-Roc is likely not going to be the first R crossover, but it should be the smallest.

16 photos



The T-Roc is only a little shorter than the Golf and has already been equipped with 2-liter turbocharged engines producing up to 190 horsepower. With that coupe-like roof, it's almost like a replacement for the



However, this time, Volkswagen is less likely to skimp out on the excellent tech. A Haldex system will shuffle up to 50% of the power to the rear wheels, while more significant brakes and tires will ensure the 310 HP crossover stops as quickly as it starts.



With 400 Nm and launch control, getting to 100 km/h in 5 seconds should be an easy job. And while crossovers will never handle like sports cars, the expected weight of around 1.4 tons should make it sufficiently agile.



These latest spy photos show that the test prototype has been fitted with lowered sports suspension. And while the T-Roc won't have anything as fancy as air suspension or crazy anti-roll bars, the dampers should be adaptive as standard.



We can't wait to see the R body kit for this bad boy, notably as the standard look is lacking in the aggression department. Those quad exhaust pipes tell us Volkswagen means business. However, judging from the early state of this test prototype, it could be another year before it's ready to come out.



