Full-Size Volkswagen T2 Made of LEGO Comes Complete with Sliding Door

18 Feb 2019
Starting later this week, visitors to the f.re.e leisure and travel fair in Munich will be treated with the sight of a Volkswagen T2 Bully, a decades’ old iconic car for road travelers. But this T2 is not your average van, but one that is made of LEGO bricks.
At the end of January, during the American International Auto Show (NAIAS), Chevrolet presented the 2019 Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss made of 334,544 LEGO bricks. That huge number of plastic pieces, large as it is, is nothing compared to what the T2 has to offer.

400,000 LEGOs and six weeks went into making the 700 kg replica (1,543 lbs). The people behind it are Rene Hoffmeister, one of only twelve officially certified LEGO model makers, and Pascal Lenhard. The goal of making the model: go for a world record.

The toy car will be shown in Munich starting February 20, so it’s not clear yet whether the unspecified record the two are going after has been broken. But still, the end result is impressive.

The plastic-brick made car is 5 meters long (16.4 feet), 1.9 meters wide (6.2 feet) and two meters tall (6.7 feet). It weighs, as said, 700 kg, and it comes complete with the Westfalia pop-up roof, a sliding door and, most of all, interior fittings, also made from LEGOs.

Based on a T2a camper van built by Volkswagen from 1967 to 1971, the replica almost missed its public premiere because of a sudden and unexpected shortage of 20,000 transparent bricks needed to make the windows.

Because of this and the difficulties in getting their hands on the needed parts, the two men behind the project say they even ended up working night shifts to make the car a reality.

“Essentially, we would have needed a nine-day week,” said in a statement Hoffmeister. “However, as they don't exist, the only option was night shifts.” 
