Full-Size Volkswagen T2 Made of LEGO Comes Complete with Sliding Door

Starting later this week, visitors to the f.re.e leisure and travel fair in Munich will be treated with the sight of a Volkswagen T2 Bully, a decades’ old iconic car for road travelers. But this T2 is not your average van, but one that is made of LEGO bricks.

400,000 LEGOs and six weeks went into making the 700 kg replica (1,543 lbs). The people behind it are Rene Hoffmeister, one of only twelve officially certified LEGO model makers, and Pascal Lenhard. The goal of making the model: go for a world record.



The toy car will be shown in Munich starting February 20, so it’s not clear yet whether the unspecified record the two are going after has been broken. But still, the end result is impressive.



The plastic-brick made car is 5 meters long (16.4 feet), 1.9 meters wide (6.2 feet) and two meters tall (6.7 feet). It weighs, as said, 700 kg, and it comes complete with the Westfalia pop-up roof, a sliding door and, most of all, interior fittings, also made from LEGOs.



Based on a T2a camper van built by



Because of this and the difficulties in getting their hands on the needed parts, the two men behind the project say they even ended up working night shifts to make the car a reality.



