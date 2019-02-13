Lego Chevy Silverado Pickup Looks Like it Belongs in a Modern Art Museum

MAVEN Spacecraft Moving Closer to Mars, to Act as Comms Relay for 2020 Rover

Aluminum, carbon fiber and wood - automakers are looking for the most attention-grabbing materials to make their interiors. But they missed one: Lego bricks. 12 photos



This is our kind of modern art, expressive yet accurate. From the right distance, it becomes difficult to see that it's not a real truck. To put this thing together, people who know more about Lego than we do have to install 334,544 pieces, taking 3D measurements from an actual 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss.



More precisely, 18 Lego "Master Builders" worked on it 2,000 hours at their studio in Enfield, Connecticut. It's not just for Chevy's sake, but also to promote The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, where a small Silverado will be shown. What do you want to be when you grow up? A Lego Master Builder.



The team of Lego craftsman must be pretty busy, because only a year ago,



The Silverado truck weighs 3,307 pounds, about a third lighter than the deal Silverado Crew Cab. The real Trail Boss was also on show in Chicago. Its stand-out features include a 2-inch suspension lift, locking diff, 18-inch wheels Rancho shocks and underfloor protection.



As the Lego truck is built around a unique frame, you won't find an engine under the hood. But know that Chevy offers the latest model with a 5.3-liter V8 making 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft in the Trail Boss. There's even a four-cylinder turbo for the lesser models. Furniture made using Lego is pretty popular on YouTube, but for maximum impact, Chevrolet chose to produce an entire pickup truck out of a third of a million little bricks. The project was presented back in January, but we thought it would be cool to check out some live photos from the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.This is our kind of modern art, expressive yet accurate. From the right distance, it becomes difficult to see that it's not a real truck. To put this thing together, people who know more about Lego than we do have to install 334,544 pieces, taking 3D measurements from an actual 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss.More precisely, 18 Lego "Master Builders" worked on it 2,000 hours at their studio in Enfield, Connecticut. It's not just for Chevy's sake, but also to promote The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, where a small Silverado will be shown. What do you want to be when you grow up? A Lego Master Builder.The team of Lego craftsman must be pretty busy, because only a year ago, McLaren had a lifesize replica of the 720S made , with 280,000 bricks being used that time.The Silverado truck weighs 3,307 pounds, about a third lighter than the deal Silverado Crew Cab. The real Trail Boss was also on show in Chicago. Its stand-out features include a 2-inch suspension lift, locking diff, 18-inch wheels Rancho shocks and underfloor protection.As the Lego truck is built around a unique frame, you won't find an engine under the hood. But know that Chevy offers the latest model with a 5.3-liter V8 making 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft in the Trail Boss. There's even a four-cylinder turbo for the lesser models.