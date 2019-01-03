Hyundai to Show Walking Car at CES 2019

Dodge Brings the Demon to Toy World, SRT Hits LEGO's Speed Champions Collection

6 photos Back in 2015, brick toy maker LEGO entered the auto world with the launch of the Speed Champions collection. It proved to be a good move, and it quickly grew to into a line of products carmakers are eager to be featured in.



Since its creation, the collection has expanded to include a wide range of licensed cars, including the



The Swedes have made a habit of launching new toys in the collection at the beginning of the year, and by the looks of it 2019 will not be any different.



To kick off the year in the usual manner, LEGO announced on January 2 two new additions to the Speed Champions: the



The two will sell as a set and are already available on LEGO’s online store for $29,99.



The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT can be built and fitted using a minifigure cockpit, removable windshield, wheels with rubber tires, 2 sets of rims, rear spoiler, dual exhaust, authentic design details and decorative stickers.



The older vehicle, the Charger R/T, comes with pretty much the same amenities, adding to them a removable supercharger, an alternate engine cover, and translucent light-style elements.



Aside for the cars themselves, LEGO will also be offering a race marshal figurine. Both the Demon and Charger measure 1.5 inches (4 cm) in height, 5 inches (13 cm) in length, and 2 inches (5 cm) in width.



To properly mark its entrance into the LEGO world, Dodge will accompany the launch of the LEGO Demon with a 30-second advertising clip that is supposed to show how the Demon and Charger went from being track and road cars to kids’ playing toys. For the following period, the commercial, titled Metamorphosis will flood Dodge’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube channels.



You can see the Dodge commercial below. For more info on the LEGO Speed Champions new entries,



