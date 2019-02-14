autoevolution

Audi Q4 e-tron Concept Previews 2021 Production Electric SUV

14 Feb 2019, 8:08 UTC ·
Last year, Audi’s final attempt at making the e-tron name stick hit the market as an SUV. It was, it seems, just the beginning of a new line of electric Audis, as the constant increase in sales for this segment will prompt the carmaker to offer even more in the coming years.
As a confirmation of those plans, Audi will present the second new electric SUV month in Geneva, a concept car called Q4 e-tron. According to Audi, the car is the precursor of a production model that will be launched in the market in late 2020 or early 2021.

No other details on the car were released, and it’s unclear at this point whether it will be built on Volkswagen’s new MEB platform, the one specifically designed to underpin electric cars, or on a reconverted one.

Rumors about the launch of a new e-tron SUV from Audi have been around for a while, with hints of the new model to act as a sort of entry-level model of the e-tron range. For reference, the e-tron SUV presented last year and currently on sale is priced from $74,800.

A mystery is for now the electric powertrain of the Q4. In the current e-tron SUV, it comprises a central-mounted 95 kW battery and two electric motors.

Audi has been toying around with electric cars for about a decade, with little commercial success. Over the years, the e-tron nameplate was born and killed repeatedly. We had the original e-tron in 2009, the A1 e-tron in 2010, the e-tron Spyder the same year, the A3 e-tron in 2012, two e-tron R8s somewhere down the line and several other concepts. 

The nameplate was for the first time used on an SUV last year, and this time the Germans seem determined to make it perhaps as recognizable as the name Tesla, and possibly equally successful.
