Animated Will Smith Rides Animated Audi RSQ e-tron in Spies in Disguise Trailer

Twentieth Century Fox’s trailer for its newest animated flic, Spies in Disguise, is out, and it features alongside the unmistakable voices of Will Smith (playing Lance Sterling) and Spiderman’s Tom Holland (playing Walter Becket) possibly the first ever concept car designed specifically for an animated film.The car in question is an Audi that wears the name RSQ e-tron. It is, if you like, a tribute to another exciting Audi called RSQ, one that Smith got to drive back in 2004, when shooting the I Am Robot sci-fi flick.But unlike that car, which was actually built, this one exists only in virtual form (at least for now, we hope). Audi drew it up together with Blue Sky Studios, the group behind other smashing animated hits like Ice Age or Rio.As per its role in the film, the RSQ e-tron features an electric drive and is of course autonomous. The two-seater comes with a hologram speedometer, a foldable steering wheel and other technologies needed by secret agents, not yet revealed so as not to spoil the plot.Seen for only a brief moment in the trailer, the RSQ e-tron will get more screen time next year, when the carmaker and Blue Sky will create additional animated content.“Audi and Fox have been great collaborators over the years, and we're thrilled to evolve our relationship, bringing Audi into the world of animation for the first time,” said Erin Williams, Twentieth Century Fox partnership VP.“This project was the perfect opportunity to highlight Audi’s e-tron technology and give our intrepid spy, Lance Sterling, his own signature spy mobile.”Spies in Disguise is scheduled for release in September 2019. Until then, check out the first trailer below.