LEGO Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country Chased by Aliens in New Chevy Add

30 Jan 2019, 8:11 UTC ·
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part hits theaters on February 8, promising the same level of excitement as the previous installment. Only this time with a bit more product placement and related ads.
Chevrolet is one of Warner Bros. Pictures’ favorite partners when it comes to its LEGO flicks. Back in 2017, a Chevy-made Batmobile was the chosen means of transportation for the Caped Crusader in the LEGO Batman Movie. This time, the spotlight falls on the Silverado pickup truck. 

Last week, at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), Chevrolet showed a life-size Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss made of 334,544 LEGO Bricks. Now, an advertising campaign centered on the nameplate and its tie-up with the movies is getting ready to hit television, social media and movie theaters.

Using two of the movie’s characters, Emmet and Lucy (played by Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks), Chevy is advertising another variant of the Silverado, the 1500 High Country.

In the first clip released on Tuesday, the two are being chased by an alien ship of some sorts until their ride, an unnamed LEGO car, gets blown to pieces. Emmet, the quick thinker he is, quickly assembles an 1500 out of the remains of the previous car, and the chase resumes.

Somehow, Emmet managesd to find enough time and resources to advertise the Silverado while trying to outmaneuver the alien spaceship. He even keeps talking about the pickup as Lucy fights the recently disembarked aliens in the bed of the truck.

And that's fun, Chevy executives believe, at least for the younger audience.

“The new ads are a fun addition to our Silverado campaign and will hopefully attract the next generation of truck buyers to Chevrolet,” said in a statement accompanying the launch of the ad Paul Edwards, U.S. vice president of Chevrolet marketing. 

You can watch Chevy’s first new LEGO ad below.

