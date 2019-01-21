autoevolution
334,544 LEGO Bricks Make Up This Full-Size 2019 Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss

The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) is still dragging on in Detroit, and just when we thought we’ve seen all that was worth seeing, this pops up: a full-size 2019 Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss made of LEGO bricks.
On Friday, Chevrolet, together with students from the Oxford Community School and the Ralph Waldo Emerson Elementary pulled the wraps off this incredible construction, designed and assembled by LEGO Master Builders’ shop in Enfield, Connecticut.

The model you see in the gallery above is the first full-size replica of a Chevrolet car ever made, even though over the years the carmaker has had scaled-down models of its cars being used for various purposes, including in animations like 2017’s The LEGO Batman Movie.

The Silverado replica shown in Detroit last week was built in honor of Chevy’s presence in the upcoming The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, where a custom mini-build of the Silverado High Country will be featured.

“The themes of determination and teamwork in the new movie align perfectly with our Chevy brand values and we are sure that the all-new Silverado has the features, technologies and strength that would help Emmet, Lucy and their friends as they take on exciting new challenges,” said in a statement Sandor Piszar, director of Chevrolet Truck marketing.

This particular Silverado Trail Boss took its builders, 18 people in all, a total of 2,000 hours to assemble using a carefully selected pool of LEGO bricks. In all, 334,544 such pieces went into the model, the most used of them being a red 2x8 stud brick.

What came out at the end of the assembly process in a plastic car that weighs 3,307 pounds (1,500 kg) and is about the same dimensions as the real Silverado.

Chevrolet did not say what it plans on doing with the LEGO Silverado after the NAIAS event ends.

