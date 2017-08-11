1.5 TSI With 130 HP and Variable Turbo Added to Volkswagen Golf Range

In addition to the 150 horsepower engine that replaces the old 1.4-liter, Volkswagen has also developed a less powerful 1.5 TSI BlueMotion with 130 HP (metric). It's just been added to regular Golf and Golf Variant, and we just had to check the specs.
7 photos
Its predecessor was the 1.4 TSI 125, so there's obviously been a 5 HP power bump. But beyond that, the new mill is supposed to have better mid-range response thanks to the variable geometry turbocharger. It sounds like Porsche 911 technology, but it's more like mildly better consumer goods.
We're more than a little disappointed with the 200 Nm of torque, which is the same as on the old 1.4 TSI and also matched by the smaller. Still, it's delivered at just 1,400 rpm, 600 revs sooner than on the 3-banger.
"The highly compressed engine achieves appreciably increased effectiveness and thus significantly lower fuel consumption," says Volkswagen. However, most of the lowering in fuel consumption - from 5.2 to 4.8 l/100km combined - is due to other stuff.
Not only does the BlueMotion system try to save fuel by using the Miller combustion cycle, but for the first time in a Golf, you also have a coasting function. At speeds of up to 130 km/h, working in combination with a dual clutch gearbox, the engine completely cuts out whenever the driver lifts off the accelerator. A compact lithium-ion battery simultaneously supplies power to the electrical equipment, such as headlights, and audio system. There is also Cylinder of Demand, which makes this into a 2-cylinder under very light loads.
In Germany, the new 1.5 TSI can be ordered on both the Comfortline and Highline specifications, plus in the special SOUND model version. Prices for the 3-door start at €23,725 and for the Golf Variant at €25,775 in combination with the six-speed manual. With the seven-speed DSG, the price list starts at €25,725 and €27,775, respectively.