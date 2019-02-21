autoevolution

Another 86 Million New Cars Sold in 2018, Toyota Ranks First

21 Feb 2019, 15:36 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
One of the most dynamic and capricious industries in the world managed to retain the momentum it gained in 2017 and swallowed another 86 million new cars last year. According to JATO Dynamics, there were 86.01 million cars sold in 2018 versus 86.43 million a year before, representing a minor 0.5 percent decrease.
6 photos
2018 car sales charts2018 car sales charts2018 car sales charts2018 car sales charts2018 car sales charts
The analysis made by JATO Dynamics refers to the top 54 markets of the world. From their data, it’s obvious that once again the best place to be selling cars was China, a country that on its own accounted for over 30 percent of the total sales: 28.08 million cars.

It was because of the Chinese that the overall result was negative, as the country sold 2.8 percent fewer cars in 2018 than in 2017.

“The dip in the Chinese market had ramifications upon the rest of the global market in 2018,” said in a statement Felipe Munoz, JATO global analyst.

“As China makes up nearly 30% of global vehicle sales, any change that happens there is felt across the rest of the world.”

It took the entire might of the European continent to manage to sell 17.7 million cars and come in second, but that number is way behind that of the Chinese. Only with the help of the U.S., the year’s third best selling region, does Europe manage to overtake China.

A surprise result was posted by India, which on its own was responsible for 3.92 million cars of the total, more than Germany or the UK. JATO predicts that by 2021 the country will quickly climb to the third spot globally, overtaking Europe and the U.S.

The SUV segment accounted for most of the sales last year, now representing 36.4 percent of the entire market, or 29.77 million cars.

As for carmakers, the best selling one was once again Toyota, with 8.09 million cars. The Japanese are trailed way behind by Volkswagen, with 6.74 million cars and Ford, with nearly 5 million vehicles. As a twist though, the best selling car globally was Ford’s F-Series (1.07 million cars).

The full findings of the JATO research can be found in the document attached below.
car sales jato dynamics sales Toyota Volkswagen Ford China
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Latest car models:
GMC AcadiaGMC Acadia Medium SUVBENTLEY Bentayga SpeedBENTLEY Bentayga Speed Large SUVTOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HSTLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HST Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 