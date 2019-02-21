2020 Volkswagen Transport T6.1 Previewed, EV Coming With Two Battery Options

Introduced in 2016, the T6 is the sixth generation of the Transporter. Volkswagen’s light commercial vehicle is up for a redesign this year, and the Multivan 6.1 serves as a preview to what’s what.
First things first, the European launch is set for the fall of 2019. And secondly, an all-electric powertrain option with more than 400 kilometers (250 miles) of range is coming. Volkswagen doesn’t go into too much detail regarding the EV, but did mention a handful of essential characteristics.
Co-developed with ABT, the zero-emission model makes do with 112 PS driving the front wheels. Described as “ideal for commercial duty in the urban world,” this model comes with 38.8 kWh from the get-go. Customers who need more range can pony up the dough for the 77.6-kWh battery.
Therefore known as the Transporter T6.1, the mid-cycle refresh is available with Euro 6d-TEMP powertrains with outputs ranging from 90 to 199 PS. A dual-clutch transmission and 4MOTION all-wheel drive are offered as optional equipment.
On the design front, the T6.1 features a double chrome bar which extends across the entire width and into the headlights as LED strips for the daytime running lights. Volkswagen claims even more chrome can be had along with a varied selection of colors and wheels.
More standard features? The Transporter has some of those too, starting with central locking and continuing with electric windows, electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, H7 headlights and LED interior lights, as well as Bluetooth hands-free connectivity for the radio.
On higher trims, the Composition Audio 6.5 and Composition Color 6.5 are swapped for 8.0- or 9.2-inch systems. The range-topping infotainment system is MIB3, which knows how to Apple CarPlay without a data cable. The eSIM for both the 8.0- and 9.2-inch systems enables Volkswagen We, a suite of online services which can be accessed with “natural language commands” according to Volkswagen.
As expected, the Digital Cockpit of the T6.1 measures 10.25 inches in diagonal. Included as standard in the Multivan Highline, the graphics of the instrument cluster have been redesigned with clarity in mind. Trailer Assist, Lane Assist, Cross Wind Assist, and auto emergency braking, are other highlights.
Last, but certainly not least, the hydraulic power steering has given way to an electromechanical setup. This switch to electric enables the intervention of the Lane Assist. “In the T6.1 we wanted to set new standards in vehicle safety, convenience, and comfort. Especially important to us was driving stability,” said Alexander Hitzinger, board member responsible for technical development.
