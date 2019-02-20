2019 Jetta GLI Will Be Cheaper/Better Value Than the Golf GTI

By making the Jetta an America-only thing, Volkswagen was also able to take better care of the GLI. An all-new model with the same engine as the GLI just came out about a week ago. Pricing should be out soon, since this is a 2019 model year, but VW let slip that it's a better buy.

Compared to last year's model, the Jetta GLI can be much safer as well as technologically advanced, with things like radar cruise control and a digital dashboard. For whatever reason, the Golf GTI was a little over-priced, but its four-door cousin should be quite competitive. And in sharp contrast with the previous model, you're going to get all the best MQB toys.This includes the 2.0 TSI engine with 228 horsepower (18 more than before, plus 42 lb-ft more torque), a 7-speed DSG and the electronically controlled limited-slip differential. We also think the GLI is a bit more handsome, with its long body, sloped roof, and big front grille. But let us know if the sedan finally outdid a hatch with over 40 years of heritage.Speaking to Motor Trend magazine, VW Product Developer Adam Reinhardt hinted that the Jetta GLI would be a better deal: "we come up with calculations that show that the GLI offers more equipment for comparable, if not even a little bit better money, than GTI."For the record, the 2019 Golf GTI starts from $27,595, not including destination. Meanwhile, the popular Honda Civic Si sedan with its 1.5 turbo starts from $24,300. We're not playing favorites here, but 2.0 turbo has a nice sound to it right now.The GLI is also celebrating its 35th birthday, which is why VW showed the 35th Edition in Chicago too, the one with the gray paint. But ironically, the red one you see in the photo gallery had a better spec, including leather seats.Compared to last year's model, the Jetta GLI can be much safer as well as technologically advanced, with things like radar cruise control and a digital dashboard.