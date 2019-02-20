autoevolution

2019 Jetta GLI Will Be Cheaper/Better Value Than the Golf GTI

20 Feb 2019, 19:55 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
By making the Jetta an America-only thing, Volkswagen was also able to take better care of the GLI. An all-new model with the same engine as the GLI just came out about a week ago. Pricing should be out soon, since this is a 2019 model year, but VW let slip that it's a better buy.
26 photos
2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition2019 Jetta GLI Show Cool Gray Paint on 35th Anniversary Edition
For whatever reason, the Golf GTI was a little over-priced, but its four-door cousin should be quite competitive. And in sharp contrast with the previous model, you're going to get all the best MQB toys.

This includes the 2.0 TSI engine with 228 horsepower (18 more than before, plus 42 lb-ft more torque), a 7-speed DSG and the electronically controlled limited-slip differential. We also think the GLI is a bit more handsome, with its long body, sloped roof, and big front grille. But let us know if the sedan finally outdid a hatch with over 40 years of heritage.

Speaking to Motor Trend magazine, VW Product Developer Adam Reinhardt hinted that the Jetta GLI would be a better deal: "we come up with calculations that show that the GLI offers more equipment for comparable, if not even a little bit better money, than GTI."

For the record, the 2019 Golf GTI starts from $27,595, not including destination. Meanwhile, the popular Honda Civic Si sedan with its 1.5 turbo starts from $24,300. We're not playing favorites here, but 2.0 turbo has a nice sound to it right now.

The GLI is also celebrating its 35th birthday, which is why VW showed the 35th Edition in Chicago too, the one with the gray paint. But ironically, the red one you see in the photo gallery had a better spec, including leather seats.

Compared to last year's model, the Jetta GLI can be much safer as well as technologically advanced, with things like radar cruise control and a digital dashboard.
2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Jetta GLI Golf GTI Volkswagen
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN Passat GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat GTE CompactVOLKSWAGEN PassatVOLKSWAGEN Passat CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTE MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat VariantVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat AlltrackVOLKSWAGEN Passat Alltrack MediumAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 