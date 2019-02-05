Mercedes-Benz A-Class Hatchback Available In Canada, Not Coming To the U.S.

New Jetta GLI Teased By Volkswagen Ahead Of 2019 Chicago Auto Show

The teaser published by Volkswagen on Facebook reveals a red stripe on the front grille, which features a honeycomb pattern to bring the point home. The GLI badge is also visible, along with full-LED headlamps and metallic gray for the bodywork.Being based on the Jetta with the 1.4 TSI, the GLI will make the most out of the MQB vehicle architecture. The beating heart of the compact-sized sedan is the 2.0 TSI , a four-cylinder turbo with 220 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Or 228 horsepower if we take the Golf GTI Rabbit Edition into consideration.A six-speed manual will join the seven-speed DSG, catering to the needs of the few who can’t do without the three-pedal setup. Like the Honda Civic Si and Hyundai Elantra GT N Line ( replaces Elantra GT Sport ), the Volkswagen features independent rear suspension of the multi-link type, sportier dampers, beefier brakes, and larger alloy wheels.Removing the chrome garnish from the front fascia makes the Jetta GLI look better than the bone-stock Jetta. The smoked headlamps add to the visual drama, and customers can expect tinted windows at the rear as well.Even though Volkswagen discontinued the Jetta from Europe, the nameplate soldiers on in North America despite the fact crossovers and SUVs are more popular than conventional-bodied cars. Sales aren’t up there, though, with Volkswagen selling 90,805 examples in 2018 compared to 115,807 in 2017 and the historical high of 177,360 in 2011.Pricing for the three-box equivalent to the Golf starts at $18,745 excluding destination and handling, much lower than the $21,845 that Volkswagen wants for the Golf. Adding insult to injury, the Jetta is more economical in the city and on the highway (30 and 40 mpg compared to 29 and 37 mpg).Five trim levels are available in total (S, SE, R-Line, SEL, and SEL Premium), with the range-topping model going for $27,695. Customers opting for the SEL Premium can expect 17-inch alloy wheels, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation, as well as leather seats.