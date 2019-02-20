2019 Jeep Wrangler Priced in Britain With 2.0 Turbo and 2.2L Diesel

SUV

So if you want a super-rugged, traditional-lookingbut the Suzuki Jimny is too much of a toy for you, you can have the Wrangler with two types of engines. Let's run through the specs first.The 2.2-liter Multijet II diesel is a typical Fiat unit, producing 200(197bhp) and 450 Nm (331 lb-ft). The configuration weighs under 2.2 tons as a 4-door and will do 0 to 62 in about 10 seconds. It's not the most frugal thing in the world, but it does better than the other engine.Since its introduction in America last year, the 2-liter turbo Wrangler has proven quite popular. This engine makes 272 PS (269bhp) and 295lb-ft (400Nm) of torque. This is a bit lighter and shed a couple of seconds if that's what you're after. But whichever engine you go for, it's matched to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.Both models have the same starting price of £44,865 in base Sahara trim with a 2-door body, which is probably not going to be that popular. Prices are the same on all trim levels and in every configuration.Thesystem, not to be confused withwhich plebs have, features a new Selec-Trac two-speed transfer case. For the ultimate go-anywhere experience, try the Rubicon for £48,865.A full pallet of ten colors is available and will include Black, Firecracker Red, Billet Silver Metallic, Bright White, Granite Crystal Metallic, Hellayella, Ocean Blue, Punk’n Metallic, Mojito and Sting Gray. Also, you'll need to decide which roof you want, choosing between the Sky One-Touch powertop, the Freedom hardtop, and the Zipperless Premium Sunrider.“Wrangler is the undisputed champion off-road, and now it is even better for everyday urban on-road driving,” says Andrew Tracey, Marketing Director, Jeep UK. “It’s a one-of-a-kind that has been completely renewed while remaining true to its original values, and I am delighted that we are able to announce pricing and specification details as we launch this most capable Wrangler ever, into the UK.