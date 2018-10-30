2020 Kia Forte GT Challenges the Volkswagen Jetta GLI

autoevolution

The American brother of the Ceed GT is here, and it goes by the name of Forte GT. Compared to the bone-stock Forte, the performance-oriented model comes with independent rear suspension and a short-throw manual transmission.
Developed as a competitor to the Volkswagen Jetta GLI, the Forte GT will go on sale in the summer in two trim levels. These are called GT12 and GT2, and both feature a 201-horsepower turbocharged engine and “growling sport-tuned exhaust system.”

Kia offers high-performance Michelin Sport summer tires as an optional extra, wrapped around two-tone alloy wheels. LED headlights, projector fog lights, a black grille with red detailing, gloss-black side mirrors, sportier side sills, and a rear spoiler set the GT apart from the rest of the Forte lineup.

Customers are also treated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic with paddle shifters, alloy-garnished pedals, leather on the flat-bottom steering wheel, and Sofino GT sports seats with contrasting piping and more side bolstering. Among the options available for the 2020 model year, the list is rounded off by the power sunroof and LED ambient lighting with illuminated dashboard inlay.

For those who need more space and performance, the Stinger GT ticks all the right boxes with available all-wheel drive and the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 that Genesis offers in the G70 compact executive sedan. The 2.0-liter turbo with rear-wheel drive, on the other hand, retails at $31,900 in the United States.

“So when will Kia do performance on the same level as Hyundai with the Veloster N?” For the time being, the South Korean automaker can’t make a case for a higher tier than GT, most likely because there are other priorities for the brand in the United States.

One of them is a compact crossover that heaven knows how it will slot in the lineup along with the Sportage. Following the yet-unnamed model, Kia also considers a pickup truck, which could share its unibody construction with the Hyundai Santa Cruz.
