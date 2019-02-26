autoevolution

Ferrari 488 Pista Gets Stuck in UAE Desert, GTC4Lusso Comes To Rescue

As you know, Ferrari is almost prepared to bring its first SUV to the world. However, it seems that certain Prancing Horse owners can't wait for the release of the terrain tamer and have decided to use their supercars off the beaten path. For instance, we've brought along a 488 Pista that recently tackled the Arabian Desert.
That's right, the track special was used to navigate the dunes over in the United Arab Emirates.

"But how did such a circuit-friendly machine end up in the desert?" we hear you asking. Well, it's all part of a road rally called Ferrari Cavalcade, which has taken participants to the said part of the world for this year's edition.

As you can imagine, the Pista, with its 720 horsepower and its super-sticky tires, wasn't exactly good at the sandy stuff, which is why it ended up stranded. And the horses needed more than just a good push to be able to prance again.

Since the driver kept accelerating in an attempt to get the supercar out of the sand, this only buried the thing even deeper. And the only way to get it out was to ask a bunch of people to push, while the 488 Pista was towed by... another Ferrari.

The other Fezza was more or less fit for the job, since it at least came with all-paw hardware. And we're referring to a GTC4Lusso here.

You'll be able to check out the adventure in the Instagram posts at the bottom of the page - note how gently the driver of the GTC4Lusso operates.

Having driven supercars through the said desert myself, I can tell you such adventures are always a mix of delicate maneuvers and plenty of fun. Oh, and if you happen to get stuck, there are two main things you can do besides requesting assistance.

For one thing, don't get on the gas if the machine is already trapped. In fact, it's best to step out of the vehicle and let some air out of the tires to ensure you get extra traction. Once you've done that, you can return behind the wheel and perhaps ask somebody to push the car while gently working the throttle.

 

