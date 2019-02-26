autoevolution

2020 Peugeot 208 GTi Rendering Looks Juicy

With Peugeot keeping watch, the future of sexy superminis is safe. A brand new generation of the 208 was just unveiled, and it's everything you could hope for except...
A hot hatch. You see, while the 208 even has some sporty body kits, its engine range stops at 130 horsepower. That's perfectly natural for an everyday supermini, but we want the full wasabi treatment.

Peugeot hot hatchbacks have been hit or miss, but the last two GTi models (208 and 308) didn't disappoint. As such, we hope that there's enough room left in the budget for another one.

In the past, PSA head honchos weren't too keen on investing in this segment, preferring to focus on the eventual migration to electricity. But there's no reason we can't half both.

A recent report from French media stated that the next 208 GTi would take advantage of the 50 kWh battery that's already been fitted to the e-208. Yes, that's right, a fully electric hot hatch.

Do they have the motor for that? They might. A crazy hybrid concept they derived from the 508 had a 200 horsepower one located at the rear axle. That level of power is just what a Fiesta ST/Polo GTI rival needs.

Of course, purists will not be happy with such a decision. After all, this end of the market is all about agility and lightness, and an EV will never deliver that. But instant torque and being allowed to drive in all the major capitals has a nice ring to it as well.

We feel that this rendering by X-Tomi Design reflects a 208 GTi that's still powered by a 1.6-liter turbo. Peugeot has a nice 225 horsepower version of that ready for service, and with some suitable bold colors, you're going to end up with something like this.

The rendering undeniably has more va-va-voom than either the Polo or the Fiesta. And if you're not excited by this yet, then check out the official interior photos.
