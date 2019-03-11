autoevolution
Subaru Nurburgring Near Crash Is a Quick Lesson, Driver Can't Handle It

11 Mar 2019
We know a lot of you have been waiting for the Nurburgring to reopen its gates and that time has finally come. The first Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session of 2019 has taken place on Saturday.
As track day aficionados are well aware, the Green Hell has been made safer for this year. As such, multiple sections of the Ring have gained fresh asphalt (the resurfacing went rather deep, as we're not just talking about the top layer), new protection fences have been installed, while a few trees on the side of the track have disappeared to reduce the risk of injury in case a car manages to go over the guardrail - there's no reason to fret, the circuit is still worthy of the Green Hell nickname.

Then again, the removal of the bump that awaited drivers at the Schwedenkreuz entry has made Ring purists angry, since this appealed to hardcore hooners, albeit while leading to dangerous accidents.

Well, much to nobody's surprise, the said tourist session wasn't without its white-knuckle moments. And we're here to focus on one of this, which sees an aficionado delivering a quick driving lesson, albeit by the power of a... negative example.

We can see an Outback entering the Brunnchen 2 bend, which is one of YouTube's favorite corners, using a strange line. At it looks like the driver, realizing that he had approached the corner the wrong way, decided to step off the throttle.

Of course, this led to the weight transferring on the front axle and, with the rear suddenly getting lighter, there was only so much the all-paw hardware of the warm wagon could do.

Thus, the Scoobie spun across the track. And while the whole scenario could've seen the vehicle crashing, this was avoided, with the Outback coming to a halt before kissing the guardrail.

Note that you'll find the said adventure at the 5:01 point of the clip below, which brings us highlights from Saturday's session.

