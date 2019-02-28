autoevolution

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Drifts On Snow, Makes It Look Easy

28 Feb 2019, 16:16 UTC ·
Nowadays, carmakers hold special events involving ice and snow, providing a mix of fun and tuition for their customers, with this leading to even the fiercest of supercars being thrown around on the slippery stuff. And we now want to zoom in on an example that involves the Lamborghini Academy. In fact, the main star of this tale is the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.
As part of the Lamborghini Winter Accademia 2019, the Raging Bull lineup has been taken to Livigno, Italy, where everything is covered in the white stuff.

And while the 770 horsepower of the V12 animal might sound like an intimidating numbers, drifting the thing looks easy. Of course, the maneuver needs to be executed with delicacy and you'll be able to get a sample of this thanks to the social media post at the bottom of the page (the slow-motion eye candy is on the house).What about the element linking the pedals to the steering wheel?
This Lamborghini was manhandled by pro racer Jeroen Mul. The 19-year-old, who is a driver in the Lamborghini GT3 Junior series, threw the all-paw supercar around as one should. The adventure took place while the driver and his colleagues were setting up the course for some customer exercises.

Now, since we've brought along this stunt, which was actually performed in a controlled environment using a pro driver, we also want to remind you what happens when an owner of the naturally aspirated monster decides to let the tail out in the real world.

We've previously showcased a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ drifting its way through the Giau Pass in the Dolomites. And despite the course being much narrower than the one we have here, the Sant'Agata Bolognese toy managed to put on quite a show.

Then there was the time when the mid-engined animal was involved in winter sports, pulling a skier to enable a spectacular jump.

 

Found this clip of me going flat out sideways in the SVJ during our setup day in Livigno. Probably the most epic video of me driving ever! - Thanks to my buddy @jonathancecotto for risking his life getting this amazing shot of me flying bye!🙏🏻 - #Lamborghini #SquadraCorse #WinterAccademia #Livigno #AventadorSVJ #V12 #Drift #JeroenMul #2019

A post shared by Jeroen Mul (@jeroenmul) on Feb 25, 2019 at 9:57am PST

