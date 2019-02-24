What Being Overtaken by a Tesla Roadster II Will Be Like

A car designer created a video of what living in a future dominated by the Tesla Roadster will be like. The music from the famous "run" meme was used, which we think is accurate for this situation.

3 photos



Last year, the wraps were pulled from the Roadster II, which promises to be the fastest car in the world. Of course, in the meantime, we got other hopeful contenders like the



In any case, we have to make one thing clear: this video isn't real. It's from a guy named 2ncs, who has a knack for building 3D models and then putting them in the real world. How does he do this? We have no idea. Maybe he filmed a real car with motion trackers on it and added the Tesla on top.



Anyway, it's insane to think that he could have spent a hundred hours to make a short video that some might consider clickbait. But if Elon watches this, it wasn't all for nothing.



But anyway, here are some insane numbers from Tesla: 10,000 Nm of torque from three electric motors, 0 to 60 in 1.9 seconds, 600 miles on a charge and a quarter-mile in 8.8 seconds. What's more, all of this is supposed to be available for just $200,000. So if you don't care about engine sound, pretty much every supercar on the planet becomes pointless, at least from an acceleration perspective.



The Mk2 Roadster is supposed to be ready at the end of 2020. Tesla is going to make a Founders Series, limited to 1,000 examples, which is probably going to cost $50,000 more. Still worth it!







Gone | CG Big thanks for the 3d model to my bro @3dm_automotive #3d#animation#matchmoving#tesla#roadster#2020#acceleration#elonmusk #car#supercar#design#autodesk#3dsmax#vray#automotive#carporn#carlifestyle#blacklist#cardesigner#luxury#wide @carlifestyle @carinstagram @gangster_auto @fasterliving @amazingperformance @speedsuspects 24.1k Likes, 648 Comments - 2NCS (@2ncs) on Instagram: "Gone | CG Big thanks for the 3d model to my bro @3dm_automotive..." Tesla didn't have to make another Roadster . It has plenty of other absurdly fast cars, and a 2-seat convertible has nothing to do with the core of the brand. But Elon Musk is nothing if not ambitious.Last year, the wraps were pulled from the Roadster II, which promises to be the fastest car in the world. Of course, in the meantime, we got other hopeful contenders like the EP9 from a Chinese EV maker. But Tesla has such a nice mainstream ring to it.In any case, we have to make one thing clear: this video isn't real. It's from a guy named 2ncs, who has a knack for building 3D models and then putting them in the real world. How does he do this? We have no idea. Maybe he filmed a real car with motion trackers on it and added the Tesla on top.Anyway, it's insane to think that he could have spent a hundred hours to make a short video that some might consider clickbait. But if Elon watches this, it wasn't all for nothing.But anyway, here are some insane numbers from Tesla: 10,000 Nm of torque from three electric motors, 0 to 60 in 1.9 seconds, 600 miles on a charge and a quarter-mile in 8.8 seconds. What's more, all of this is supposed to be available for just $200,000. So if you don't care about engine sound, pretty much every supercar on the planet becomes pointless, at least from an acceleration perspective.The Mk2 Roadster is supposed to be ready at the end of 2020. Tesla is going to make a Founders Series, limited to 1,000 examples, which is probably going to cost $50,000 more. Still worth it!